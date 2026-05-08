Dianna Russini ‘begging husband’ amid divorce rumors; NFL analyst's brutal take on Mike Vrabel scandal

Questions about Dianna Russini's marriage to Kevin Goldschmidt have come up days after the scandal involving her photos with Mike Vrabel first broke. While neither side has publicly responded to the latest claims, there is a new ‘divorce’ claim to the controversy.

Dianna Russini, Mike Vrabel's cruise trip

NFL reporter Dianna Russini was seen with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel at Arizona's Ambiente hotel.(X/@CollegeFBPortal)

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Only earlier this week, TMZ cited sources to report, and later published photos, to state that Russini and Vrabel were seen together on a cruise during her pregnancy.

NFL analyst brings up Russini's marriage

The situation gained even more traction after NFL commentator Robert Littal posted a blunt reaction on X that rapidly circulated online.

“I'd imagine Dianna is BEGGING her husband not to file any time soon because if he does, it kills all her previous statements,” Littal wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. “Vrabel has more or less thrown her under the bus. If she loses Hubby's support, there is nothing left.”

His comments immediately sparked divided reactions online. Some fans criticized the harsh tone of the remarks, while others continued speculating about the alleged relationship between Russini and Vrabel. Despite the viral discussion, no verified public evidence has emerged confirming many of the claims currently circulating on social media.

Mike Vrabel remains silent amid mounting speculation

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{{^usCountry}} As the controversy continues gaining attention, Vrabel has largely stayed out of the public spotlight. Reports suggested the new New England Patriots head coach has been focusing on family matters while preparing for his first season with the franchise. Questions remain over Russini’s next career move {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the controversy continues gaining attention, Vrabel has largely stayed out of the public spotlight. Reports suggested the new New England Patriots head coach has been focusing on family matters while preparing for his first season with the franchise. Questions remain over Russini’s next career move {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The controversy has also reignited discussion around Russini’s departure from The Athletic. Her absence has left many wondering when, and where, she could resurface professionally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The controversy has also reignited discussion around Russini’s departure from The Athletic. Her absence has left many wondering when, and where, she could resurface professionally. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite the noise surrounding her personal life, several sports media personalities have publicly indicated they would still consider hiring Russini, suggesting her standing within NFL media circles may remain intact. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the noise surrounding her personal life, several sports media personalities have publicly indicated they would still consider hiring Russini, suggesting her standing within NFL media circles may remain intact. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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