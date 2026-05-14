Dianna, hubby's kiss was ‘staged’; Kevin Goldschmidt gets an earful from analyst amid Mike Vrabel saga

As Dianna Russini continued to face intense scrutiny on social media over the Mike Vrabel scandal, her husband, Kevin Goldschmidt, got an earful from an NFL analyst after photos of the couple surfaced. The controversy, which first came up after photos of the former The Athletic reporter and the New England Patriots head coach surfaced, has since spiraled out of hands and Russini's personal life has become a discussion point.

Tony Farmer claims Mother’s Day PDA was ‘staged’

Dianna Russini has been married to Kevin Goldschmidt since 2020, after dating for about five years. (X/@ReclaimD1)

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One claim that drew a lot of attention after Page Six published photos showing Russini and Goldschmidt kissing outside their New Jersey home on Mother’s Day, was Tony Farmer's.

The PDA marked the couple’s first sighting together since the alleged scandal involving Vrabel first broke. However, NFL analyst Tony Farmer questioned the authenticity of the photos and suggested the moment may have been orchestrated.

“If I did want to stage the photos, I’d make sure dudes hat isn’t facing forward because then you might not see his face and people would speculate it’s someone else. If I did want to stage the photo, I’d make sure the wedding ring is fully visible. There are no other photos of these two in public despite being married for 6 years.”

Dan Clark blasts Kevin Goldschmidt over decision to stay

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{{^usCountry}} MLB analyst Dan Clark publicly slammed Goldschmidt for reportedly remaining with Russini amid the allegations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MLB analyst Dan Clark publicly slammed Goldschmidt for reportedly remaining with Russini amid the allegations. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “What a moron. Why would you stay with her? It makes me sick. She has completely disrespected him on air countless times, allegedly had a prolonged affair behind his back, embarrassed herself, him, and their family, etc. Some things are forgivable - but not this. She is putrid.” Old Dianna Russini post resurfaces {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “What a moron. Why would you stay with her? It makes me sick. She has completely disrespected him on air countless times, allegedly had a prolonged affair behind his back, embarrassed herself, him, and their family, etc. Some things are forgivable - but not this. She is putrid.” Old Dianna Russini post resurfaces {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As speculation intensified, an old post from Russini on X from January 2026 resurfaced and became a talking point among NFL fans. After a user accused her of spreading “fake news” allegedly sourced from her husband, Russini replied: “My husband doesn't text me. It's a problem in our marriage, actually.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As speculation intensified, an old post from Russini on X from January 2026 resurfaced and became a talking point among NFL fans. After a user accused her of spreading “fake news” allegedly sourced from her husband, Russini replied: “My husband doesn't text me. It's a problem in our marriage, actually.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At the time, the comment appeared lighthearted. But following the Vrabel controversy, many social media users began interpreting the post as a possible sign of trouble in the couple’s relationship months before the rumors surfaced. How the Mike Vrabel rumors escalated {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the time, the comment appeared lighthearted. But following the Vrabel controversy, many social media users began interpreting the post as a possible sign of trouble in the couple’s relationship months before the rumors surfaced. How the Mike Vrabel rumors escalated {{/usCountry}}

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The broader controversy stems largely from widespread online speculation linking Russini and Vrabel following reports and photos circulated by Page Six.

Neither Russini nor Vrabel has publicly confirmed any wrongdoing, and much of the narrative remains rooted in rumors and commentary rather than verified facts.

Vrabel has remained active in his role with the Patriots despite mounting public attention. He missed part of the 2026 NFL Draft and opted for counseling/

Inside Dianna Russini and Kevin Goldschmidt’s marriage

Russini and Goldschmidt reportedly began dating in 2015 before keeping their relationship largely private for several years.

The couple announced their engagement in July 2020 and married two months later in September 2020. They share two sons, Michael and Joey.

Despite the growing online discourse, neither Russini nor Goldschmidt has directly addressed the latest round of speculation.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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