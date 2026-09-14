Did Ja'Marr Chase get injured today? Bengals WR's poor show vs Buccaneers frustrates fantasy owners; 'Did he even play'

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had a quiet outing in Sunday’s 33-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, finishing with just two catches for 12 yards on four targets.

Ja'marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrate after scoring a touchdown with Chase Brown #30 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneer during the second quarter of the game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Chase was active and available, but he barely featured in the Bengals’ passing game as teammates Mike Gesicki (5 catches, 78 yards, 1 TD) and Tee Higgins (3 catches, 59 yards) saw more opportunities. Joe Burrow finished with 254 passing yards in the win.

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Was Ja’Marr Chase injured?

Deep Dive Why did Ja'Marr Chase have a quiet performance against the Buccaneers? Ja'Marr Chase's lack of production against the Buccaneers was due to teammates Mike Gesicki and Tee Higgins seeing more opportunities in the passing game, limiting Chase to just two catches for 12 yards. Was Ja'Marr Chase dealing with an injury during the game? No, Ja'Marr Chase did not suffer a new injury during the game. He had previously dealt with a minor left-knee hyperextension but was fully cleared to play. How are fantasy managers reacting to Ja'Marr Chase's performance? Fantasy managers expressed frustration on social media regarding Ja'Marr Chase's performance, with many highlighting their disappointment over his significantly low production as a drafted WR1.

No. Chase did not suffer a new injury during Sunday’s game.

The Bengals WR had been dealing with a minor left-knee hyperextension suffered during a late-August practice. However, he was fully cleared to play and entered Week 1 without an injury designation.

Fantasy owners frustrated

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{{^usCountry}} Fantasy managers who drafted Chase as a reliable WR1 were understandably frustrated by his lack of production in the season opener. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fantasy managers who drafted Chase as a reliable WR1 were understandably frustrated by his lack of production in the season opener. {{/usCountry}}

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One fan wrote on X, “Ja’Marr Chase will never see another slip again. Wym you got 2 catches for 12 yards the whole game?”

Another said, “I have Ja’Marr Chase and Colston Loveland starting on my fantasy team. Needless to say, I’m getting slaughtered.”

A third posted, “Ja’Marr Chase and Davante Adams combining for 5 catches and less than 50 yards was not on my Bingo card for this week.”

Another frustrated fantasy manager wrote, “Absolutely insane how bad Ja’Marr Chase did today. Such a smash play and yet he sunk over 30% of lineups.”

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One more added, “One of the best NFL slates for props in recent memory ruined by Ja’Marr Chase & James Cook.”

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Sunday NFL schedule

1 p.m. ET

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Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers — FOX

Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts — CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers — FOX

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars — CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals — FOX

New York Jets at Tennessee Titans — CBS

New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions — FOX

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans — CBS

4:25 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers — FOX

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings — CBS

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders — FOX

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles — FOX

8:20 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants — NBC