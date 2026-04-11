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Did Lauren Betts cry after meeting LeBron James? UCLA star’s reaction goes viral

UCLA's Lauren Betts, named NCAA Most Outstanding Player, experienced a fan moment meeting LeBron James at a Lakers event. A viral video captured her reaction.

Updated on: Apr 11, 2026 04:44 pm IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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Even the freshly crowned NCAA Most Outstanding Player, Lauren Betts couldn't exempt herself of a full-scale celebrity meltdown in the presence of LeBron James. On Tuesday night, UCLA women’s basketball centre Lauren Betts was filmed in a social media clip almost losing her head completely after meeting the Los Angeles Lakers icon at Crypto.com arena.

Lauren Betts #51 of the UCLA Bruins reacts after the victory against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the National Championship of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 05, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Getty Images via AFP)

There, she and her teammates had been invited to have their NCAA long championship victory over South Carolina honored.

A video circulating online showed Betts reacting emotionally after noticing James in the arena.

The words that broke the internet

When Betts mentioned in the video that she was scanning the word guys multiple times, before uttering the sentence that caused the internet to start losing it: LeBron made eye contact with me. LeBron James!"

A Yahoo Sports report claims that Betts was present at the arena to receive an honorary by the Lakers after UCLA had scored a historic 79-51 in the NCAA Tournament final, the game where she was the Most Outstanding Player. James himself was not involved in the Lakers game against the Oklahoma City Thunder that night because of left foot injury treatment, but the fact that he was in the building was sufficient to turn a national champion into a quiveling fan.

Who is Lauren Betts?

A CBS Sports report has already pegged the 6-foot-7 Betts to be in the first five of the 2026 WNBA Draft, projected as the best rim protector in her class and a player who has greatly enhanced her defensive mobility over the course of her college career.

The week before the Lakers match had been bizarre to the Stanford born center as she had won the national championship the Most Outstanding Player award, and the national acclaim as one of the strongest and most attractive emerging stars of women basketball.

An EssentiallySports article states that when Betts was enjoying her surreal courtside experience, the Lakers were being demolished 123-87 by the Thunder a fact that was aggravated by the injury of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves as well as Jake resting.

By: Vidushi Mishra

 
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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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