Terence Crawford shares viral photo with Trump from UFC Freedom 250: 'Who would've known?'

Held on the South Lawn on President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday, the UFC Freedom 250 drew loud crowds, prominent branding, and a noticeable Trump family presence, making it an unusual mix of sport and high-profile pageantry.

Donald Trump appeared to recognize Terence Crawford clearly at UFC Freedom 250.(Terence Crawford/ Instagram)

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Among those in attendance was Terence Crawford, the boxing star who has helped put Omaha on the global boxing map throughout his career.

Donald Trump also appeared to recognize him clearly at UFC Freedom 250.

Trump turns fan of Crawford at UFC Freedom 250

The encounter unfolded during what was widely viewed as one of the most unusual nights in American combat sports history. A UFC event staged on the White House South Lawn already reflected Trump’s long-standing affinity for combat sports.

Crawford later reflected on his meeting with Trump at Freedom 250, viewing it as a milestone that highlighted how far his journey has taken him from Nebraska to the global stage.

The 38-year-old retired boxer posted an Instagram photo of himself alongside the US President from the event, with Trump smiling and giving a thumbs-up while Crawford points toward him, appearing proud of the moment.

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{{^usCountry}} He captioned the post, “Who would of knew the president of the United States of America was a big fan of a kid from a small city called Omaha.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He captioned the post, “Who would of knew the president of the United States of America was a big fan of a kid from a small city called Omaha.” {{/usCountry}}

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It suggested that Trump held clear admiration for Crawford, while the boxer appeared simultaneously surprised and proud by the interaction.

Crawford’s rise to all-time greatness in boxing

Crawford’s decorated résumé makes that level of admiration hardly surprising. He is far more than a standout fighter from a smaller market, he stands among the defining boxers of the modern era.

He captured world titles across five weight divisions, became undisputed at both junior welterweight and welterweight, and later made history in 2025 by defeating Canelo Alvarez to unify the super middleweight division.

Crawford retired undefeated at 42-0, with signature wins over Errol Spence Jr., Shawn Porter, Kell Brook, Yuriorkis Gamboa, Israil Madrimov, and Canelo Alvarez, cementing his place among the greatest pound-for-pound fighters of his generation.

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Also read: Barron Trump's rare public appearance at UFC Freedom 250 event sparks mixed reactions: ‘looks absolutely miserable’

For Crawford, however, the moment with Trump felt more straightforward; an Omaha native reaching such heights in boxing that even the President of the United States recognized his legacy.

It was a rare fan-like encounter that only an elite career of his caliber can produce.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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