Eagles draft Makai Lemon at No. 20, sparking 'AJ Brown is gone' frenzy

Philadelphia Eagles shocked fans by trading up to draft USC wide receiver Makai Lemon at No. 20 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. The team swapped picks with the Dallas Cowboys, giving up No. 23, 114, and 137 for No. 20 and a seventh-rounder. This move fueled instant talk that star wideout A.J. Brown is headed out of Philly .

Makai Lemon of the USC Trojans speaks to the media during the 2026 NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 27.(Getty Images via AFP)

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Eagles GM Howie Roseman denied any deal when pressed post-draft. "AJ is a member of the Eagles… we don't have any trades that have been made or that are done," Roseman said in a YouTube presser. Still, insiders see Lemon as Brown's replacement alongside DeVonta Smith.

Reactions on Social Media

NFL world lit up on X right away. ESPN's Adam Schefter posted, "By trading up to draft USC WR Makai Lemon, the Eagles land more insurance for June's expected AJ Brown trade to New England" on X . Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team added, "The Eagles at No. 20 are selecting USC WR Makai Lemon. Yep, A.J. Brown is more than likely gone," also on X .

Patriots fans got visibly excited about a reunion with coach Mike Vrabel. Carlos A. Lopez of SleeperHQ tweeted, "The Eagles just traded up and took Makai Lemon … A.J. Brown, welcome to the Patriots!" on X . Tony Tsoukalas chimed in, "AJ Brown. You are a Patriot," on X . Sam Block of ESPN listed the new WR room: "Makai Lemon. DeVonta Smith. Hollywood Brown. Elijah Moore. Dontayvion Wicks. A.J. Brown might soon be a Patriot," on X .

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{{^usCountry}} Ex-players piled on. Robert Griffin III declared, "A.J. Brown is 100% gone from Philly," on X . ESPN's Matt Miller praised the pick: "GREAT pick by the Eagles. Also, happy trails, A.J. Brown," on X . Skip Bayless hyped Lemon: "I KNEW IT: HOWIE ROSEMAN GOT MY GUY MAKAI LEMON AT 20. BALLER. GREAT HANDS. ATTACKS DEFENSES AND THE FOOTBALL. WINS EVERY CONTESTED CATCH. EAGLES GOT A FOOTBALL PLAYER … AND NOW IT'S VIRTUALLY CERTAIN AJ BROWN IS GONE," on X . Statistics say a lot {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ex-players piled on. Robert Griffin III declared, "A.J. Brown is 100% gone from Philly," on X . ESPN's Matt Miller praised the pick: "GREAT pick by the Eagles. Also, happy trails, A.J. Brown," on X . Skip Bayless hyped Lemon: "I KNEW IT: HOWIE ROSEMAN GOT MY GUY MAKAI LEMON AT 20. BALLER. GREAT HANDS. ATTACKS DEFENSES AND THE FOOTBALL. WINS EVERY CONTESTED CATCH. EAGLES GOT A FOOTBALL PLAYER … AND NOW IT'S VIRTUALLY CERTAIN AJ BROWN IS GONE," on X . Statistics say a lot {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Lemon's stats back the buzz: 79 catches, 1,156 yards, 11 TDs in 2025, plus Biletnikoff Award winner. PFSN draft HQ gave the pick an A+ . Reddit's r/eagles joked, "AJ Brown knocking on the WR room door after we draft Makai Lemon". YouTube reactions called it "the AJ Brown replacement pick". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lemon's stats back the buzz: 79 catches, 1,156 yards, 11 TDs in 2025, plus Biletnikoff Award winner. PFSN draft HQ gave the pick an A+ . Reddit's r/eagles joked, "AJ Brown knocking on the WR room door after we draft Makai Lemon". YouTube reactions called it "the AJ Brown replacement pick". {{/usCountry}}

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As cap space opens post-June 1, eyes stay on Brown to New England.

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