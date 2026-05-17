Elina Svitolina brutally trolls Coco Gauff at Italian Open final; ‘left in tears…’ - Watch

Coco Gauff had a nightmare moment in the opening set of the Italian Open final against Elina Svitolina on Saturday. Emotions were boiling, and the 22-year-old ultimately broke down in tears. The moment went viral on social media.

What happened to Coco Gauff?

USA's Coco Gauff reacts during her final against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina at the Rome Open tennis tournament at Foro Italico in Rome on May 16, 2026. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)(AFP)

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Gauff looked firmly in control early in the contest following a brief rain delay at the Foro Italico. The American raced into a 4-2 lead in the first set and appeared on course to justify her status as the slight favorite heading into the championship clash.

Instead, the momentum shifted dramatically.

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USA's Coco Gauff is pictured during a break in the final match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina at Rome Open tennis tournament final at Foro Italico in Rome on May 16, 2026. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (AFP)

Double fault sparks emotional reaction

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{{^usCountry}} Svitolina stormed back by winning four consecutive games to snatch the set 6-4, capitalising on a string of errors from Gauff during the closing stages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Svitolina stormed back by winning four consecutive games to snatch the set 6-4, capitalising on a string of errors from Gauff during the closing stages. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The decisive moment came on set point when Gauff, trailing 3-5 and facing 40 on her serve, produced a double fault to hand the set away. While Svitolina celebrated the turnaround with an animated fist pump, television cameras immediately caught Gauff in visible distress on the other side of the net. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The decisive moment came on set point when Gauff, trailing 3-5 and facing 40 on her serve, produced a double fault to hand the set away. While Svitolina celebrated the turnaround with an animated fist pump, television cameras immediately caught Gauff in visible distress on the other side of the net. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The 22-year-old appeared emotional during the changeover and was later seen striking herself on the head with her racket in frustration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 22-year-old appeared emotional during the changeover and was later seen striking herself on the head with her racket in frustration. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Videos of the incident quickly spread across social media, with fans reacting to the dramatic swing in momentum during the final. Gauff had dominated early exchanges {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Videos of the incident quickly spread across social media, with fans reacting to the dramatic swing in momentum during the final. Gauff had dominated early exchanges {{/usCountry}}

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Before the collapse, Gauff had started sharply and looked comfortable from the baseline, using her movement and aggressive returning to pressure Svitolina’s serve.

However, unforced errors slowly crept into her game as the set progressed, allowing the two-time Rome champion back into the contest. Svitolina remained composed throughout the comeback and took full advantage of the American’s dip in confidence.

The Ukrainian entered the final in strong form after defeating Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina during her run in Rome.

Gauff’s road to the final

Gauff had reached the Italian Open final for the second consecutive year after defeating Sorana Cirstea 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinal earlier this week.

The victory marked her second WTA 1000 final appearance of the season following her runner-up finish to Aryna Sabalenka at the Miami Open in March.

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Against Cirstea, Gauff also had to battle back after falling behind early before taking control of the match. A brief medical stoppage during the second set interrupted play after a spectator required assistance, but the American maintained focus to close out the win in straight sets.

The semifinal triumph capped off a demanding stretch for Gauff, who had already survived three consecutive three-set matches during her run to the final, including a tense battle against Iva Jovic.

“I think I learned a little bit more from each match,” Gauff said after reaching the final. “Those are the matches you get through... I’m really grateful to be in the final.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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