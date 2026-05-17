Svitolina's sweet tribute to husband and daughter after Italian Open final win - Watch

Elina Svitolina celebrated one of the biggest victories of her comeback journey after defeating Coco Gauff in the Italian Open final on Saturday. The Ukrainian star was quick to pay tribute to her husband Gael Monfils and daughter Skai after the victory.

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates after winning the WTA Rome Open tennis tournament final against USA's Coco Gauff at Foro Italico in Rome on May 16, 2026. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)(AFP)

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Svitolina beat Gauff 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-2 in a high-intensity clash in Rome to clinch her first clay-court title of the season and a third Italian Open crown overall.

Svitolina outduels Gauff in Rome final

The 31-year-old produced another composed display on clay, twice recovering from a break down in the opening set before capitalising on key mistakes from Gauff to move ahead.

The American fought back strongly in the second set and forced a decider after raising her level in the tiebreak, but Svitolina regained control in the final set with relentless baseline consistency and powerful hitting.

A crucial backhand error from Gauff handed Svitolina a break in the fifth game of the decider, and the Ukrainian soon extended the advantage before sealing victory on her third championship point.

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{{^usCountry}} The win further strengthens Svitolina’s momentum heading into French Open later this month. Elina Svitolina pays tribute to family {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The win further strengthens Svitolina’s momentum heading into French Open later this month. Elina Svitolina pays tribute to family {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After the match, Svitolina again reflected on how much her comeback means following the birth of her daughter Skai in 2022. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the match, Svitolina again reflected on how much her comeback means following the birth of her daughter Skai in 2022. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “After giving birth to our beautiful daughter Skai, it’s really special for me to have these kind of moments on the court,” Svitolina said after beating Elena Rybakina in the semis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “After giving birth to our beautiful daughter Skai, it’s really special for me to have these kind of moments on the court,” Svitolina said after beating Elena Rybakina in the semis. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Coming back to the top 10, and playing big matches, winning them, it gives me such an amazing and really precious feeling to continue and go for more.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Coming back to the top 10, and playing big matches, winning them, it gives me such an amazing and really precious feeling to continue and go for more.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The former world No 3 had also spoken emotionally after defeating Iga Swiatek in the semifinal to reach her first Rome final in eight years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The former world No 3 had also spoken emotionally after defeating Iga Swiatek in the semifinal to reach her first Rome final in eight years. {{/usCountry}}

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“[It] will mean the world for me,” she said. “But I try not to put any kind of pressure on me. I have nothing really to lose.”

“Especially like for coming back after giving birth, having all this journey, I would never dream to play in such a high level, beat and challenge top players, have a chance to play in semis and finals. Yeah, just couldn’t dream about a better year.”

Monfils preparing for retirement

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While Svitolina starred in Rome, Monfils remained away from the tournament and stayed home to care for their daughter as he prepares for the final stretch of his own career.

The 39-year-old Frenchman is expected to retire after the French Open and has already received a wildcard entry for what is set to be his final Grand Slam appearance.

The couple recently made history by becoming the first husband and wife duo to simultaneously hold singles titles after both won trophies at the ASB Classic in Auckland earlier this year.

Speaking about Monfils’ future plans, Svitolina revealed: “He’s going to be in finance.”

“He’s that kind of person who thinks two steps ahead. I am the same.”

She also opened up about seeing a different side of Monfils away from the court.

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“He loves to play golf with her, tennis, basketball, football. He has a lot of energy at home,” Svitolina said.

“It’s great to see him off court and just being and enjoying it. Of course, lots of pressure for him for this year, but also I think, you know, very special moments for him, and especially with Roland Garros coming up, it’s going to be special for everybody.

“So we’re going to save some tears for that occasion. I think it’s just incredible to be next to him and supporting him on this journey.”

Daughter Skai’s adorable message

Svitolina also shared a heartwarming story about how their daughter views professional tennis.

According to the Ukrainian, Skai assumes every parent competes on tour.

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“She thinks every parent plays professional tennis… When I leave… she tells me, ‘Good luck, Mommy. Beat that girl!’” Svitolina revealed.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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