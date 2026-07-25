ESPN layoffs: Ryan Clark breaks down in tears over exit, says 'they still fired me'

The week got off to a difficult start for many ESPN employees as the network carried out another round of layoffs.

Ryan Clark became visibly emotional while looking back on his more than a decade with the ESPN network. (AP Photo)

Among the first high-profile names reportedly affected was veteran NFL analyst and former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark, whose departure came as a surprise.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ryan Clark has now broken his silence following his abrupt departure from ESPN, and his first public comments revealed just how emotional the experience has been.

Clark turns emotional on ESPN firing

Speaking on the latest episode of The Pivot podcast, the former NFL safety became visibly emotional while looking back on his more than a decade with the network.

"For 3 years we never shied away from any topic. We did this year… I couldn’t be too black. What makes me sad is, in even trying adjust to be more of what certain people wanted, they still fired me," the 46-year-old said.

The emotional moment came after co-host Fred Taylor asked Clark whether there was anything he would have done differently during his time at ESPN.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "That's a good question. It depends on when you ask me. When I see people in public, OGs, and stuff, and they tell me they're proud of me, and they're proud of like," Clark said before pausing to compose himself. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "That's a good question. It depends on when you ask me. When I see people in public, OGs, and stuff, and they tell me they're proud of me, and they're proud of like," Clark said before pausing to compose himself. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After gathering his emotions, he continued, "And they're proud of like the way I represent the community. Yeah, I wouldn't change anything, cause that means the world to me,"

Also read: Why was Tony Romo arrested? OWI charge against ex-Cowboys QB explained

Clark also fought back tears as he admitted, "All I ever wanted to do was be accepted."

Reason behind Clark’s departure

Clark also stressed that he did not view his departure as part of ESPN's broader cost-cutting layoffs. Instead, he suggested he was deliberately let go because, in his view, certain decision-makers at the network no longer wanted him there.

ESPN has not publicly provided a reason for Clark's reported dismissal. However, after the news broke, attention quickly returned to an incident from last year that many on social media and in sports media circles speculated could have influenced the network's decision.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: How much salary could ESPN save after firing Ryan Clark, Tom Pelissero, Cam Newton and others? Here's an estimate

The episode involved Clark's conduct during a heated on-air exchange with fellow ESPN reporter Peter Schrager, an interaction that drew significant attention at the time.

How much was his ESPN salary?

Clark's relationship with ESPN had already faced challenges during a difficult contract negotiation in 2024.

The former NFL defensive back was earning more than $2 million per year under the agreement he ultimately signed with the network.