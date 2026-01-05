Falcons edge Saints to give Panthers NFC S

ATLANTA Zane Gonzalez made all four of his field goal attempts, Dee Alford had a crucial fourth-quarter interception, and the Atlanta Falcons beat the visiting New Orleans Saints 19-17 on Sunday.

With the win, Atlanta sent the Carolina Panthers to the postseason. Had the Falcons lost, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would have clinched the NFC South. Kirk Cousins threw for 180 yards and a touchdown, while Drake London had 78 receiving yards and a score for the Falcons, who finished the season on a four-game winning streak.

Tyler Shough threw for 259 yards and a touchdown, while adding a score on the ground for the Saints , who saw their four-game winning streak snapped.

Leading 10-7 at halftime, Atlanta doubled its advantage on Gonzalez's 51-yard field goal with 8:50 remaining in the third quarter.

New Orleans had a touchdown taken off the board on its ensuing drive, as Dante Pettis' offensive pass interference negated Kevin Austin Jr.'s 1-yard score. The Saints settled for Charlie Smyth's 29-yard field goal to pull within three at the 2:15 mark of the third.

Gonzalez pushed the Falcons' lead back to six with his 38-yarder with 10:43 left in the fourth.

After punts from each team, Shough's 29-yard rush pushed the Saints' possession to Atlanta's 23. Three plays later, Alford picked off Shough's pass and returned it to New Orleans' 27 with 3:14 left.

Gonzalez then drilled another 38-yarder, giving the Falcons a nine-point edge.

The Saints answered just 1:41 later, with Shough's 16-yard touchdown pass to Ronnie Bell pulling New Orleans within two. Atlanta recovered the subsequent onside kick to seal the win.

After Atlanta's three-and-out began the game, A.J. Terrell stripped Juwan Johnson on New Orleans' first play. Xavier Watts recovered and the Falcons took over on the Saints' 39.

Atlanta advanced to New Orleans' 12, but Carl Granderson's diving interception on a screen pass returned the ball to the Saints.

Falcons reserve Jammie Robinson blocked New Orleans' punt, which was recovered by Atlanta's Feleipe Franks on the Saints' 5-yard line. After a holding penalty pushed the Falcons back, Cousins connected with London for a 15-yard touchdown pass to give Atlanta a 7-0 lead with 3:02 left in the opening quarter.

Smyth missed a 56-yard field goal on the Saints' next drive. Atlanta took a 10-point advantage on Gonzalez's 40-yard field goal at the 10:19 mark of the second quarter.

New Orleans scored on Shough's 1-yard rushing touchdown with 4:31 left in the first half.

Jack Batten, Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.