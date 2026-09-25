Falcons vs Packers: Who is singing national anthem at Lambeau Field? Know about Mariachi Monumental de Mexico

Mariachi Monumental de México will perform the United States national anthem before the Green Bay Packers host the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Thursday, September 24.

The Falcons vs Packers game will feature a special national anthem performance at Lambeau Field, adding a different touch to the Week 3 matchup. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The group, known for its mariachi and regional Mexican music, will take the field before the Week 3 matchup. The performance also comes during Hispanic Heritage Month, giving the group an opportunity to represent Mexican culture and its Chicago roots at one of the NFL’s most recognised stadiums.

Who is performing the national anthem at Falcons vs Packers?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mariachi Monumental de México is scheduled to perform the national anthem before the Falcons-Packers game. The Packers described the group as a leading ensemble in the regional Mexican and traditional mariachi genre.

The group said it was “incredibly honored” to perform the anthem at Lambeau Field. It also said the appearance was a chance to represent “mariachi music, Mexican culture, our families, our musicians, and our Chicago community.”

Mariachi Monumental de México was founded in Chicago in 2009 and has performed at venues across the Midwest. Its appearance at the Packers game comes as Hispanic Heritage Month is being observed across the United States.

Also Read: Dak Prescott’s ex Sarah Jane Ramos shuts down pregnancy rumors with explosive ‘cheating’ accusation

What did Mariachi Monumental de Mexico say about Packers game?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The group shared its excitement about the performance on Instagram, calling it “another unforgettable chapter” in its journey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The group shared its excitement about the performance on Instagram, calling it “another unforgettable chapter” in its journey. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Mariachi Monumental de Mexico also thanked the Green Bay Packers for the invitation and for trusting the group with the performance. The appearance gives the ensemble a national NFL platform while highlighting its connection to the Chicago community.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The anthem performance will take place before the game begins at Lambeau Field, continuing the NFL’s usual pre-game tradition.

Also Read: Is Antonio Brown going to jail? Latest update on ex-NFL star’s attempted murder case

When and where to watch Falcons vs Packers today?

The Atlanta Falcons vs Green Bay Packers game is scheduled for 8:15 pm ET on Thursday, September 24, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Viewers across the United States can watch the game on Prime Video, while NFL+ will carry it on mobile devices. In the Green Bay area, the game will air on NBC26 (WGBA). Viewers in the Milwaukee market can watch it on FOX6 (WITI).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For fans attending the game, the national anthem performance by Mariachi Monumental de México will be part of the pre-game proceedings before the Week 3 matchup gets underway.