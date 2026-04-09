Fans claims Stefon Diggs 'used' Cardi B for NFL press in bizarre 'PR stunt' theory

When public figures remain silent, the internet rarely does. The recent buzz around Cardi B and Stefon Diggs underscores how quickly speculation can evolve into widely accepted narratives. A recent social media post has reignited speculation around Cardi B and Stefon Diggs, but neither has addressed the rumors that allow online narratives to take shape without confirmation. Fans and media have begun reinterpreting recent developments

Viral Post Sparks ‘PR Stunt’ Claims

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs during a public appearance, as recent online speculation links the two amid viral rumors.(Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The discussions gained after a post began circulating on social media that put forward allegations about the two by calling it as a ‘PR stunt.'

The post claimed, "Damn Steffon and Cardi was really a PR relationship 😂he used her for press for NFL and she jaws him for revenge on offset once that contract was up they all of a sudden not together no more".

The post created a strong wave on social media that marked the beginning of new debates and interpretations of their past relationship, which had disappeared all of a sudden.

It is nothing new in celebrity life that connections are questioned and misinterpreted. Almost every celebrity, while having a high-profile relationship, is often questioned and scrutinized. But in the case of Cardi B, the timing and the duration of the relationship, along with the ongoing controversy with Offset created confusion. Though controversies and media slamming are not new things in her life, this incident ignited fresh discussions due to her ongoing divorce case. For Diggs, it is the first time facing public scrutiny. Though his name was on the headline, his name has largely remained in headlines for his on-field performances.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Cardi and Diggs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cardi and Diggs {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Cardi B is a Grammy-winning rapper and one of the most influential voices in contemporary hip-hop, known for chart-topping hits like 'Bodak Yellow' and her unfiltered social media presence. Beyond music, she has remained a constant figure in pop culture through her high-profile personal life, including her on-and-off relationship with rapper Offset. Meanwhile, Stefon Diggs is one of the NFL’s premier wide receivers, recognized for his consistent performances, route-running precision, and key role in his team’s offense. A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Diggs has built a reputation as both an elite athlete and a prominent personality within American sports culture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cardi B is a Grammy-winning rapper and one of the most influential voices in contemporary hip-hop, known for chart-topping hits like 'Bodak Yellow' and her unfiltered social media presence. Beyond music, she has remained a constant figure in pop culture through her high-profile personal life, including her on-and-off relationship with rapper Offset. Meanwhile, Stefon Diggs is one of the NFL’s premier wide receivers, recognized for his consistent performances, route-running precision, and key role in his team’s offense. A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Diggs has built a reputation as both an elite athlete and a prominent personality within American sports culture. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} By Roshan Tony {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By Roshan Tony {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON