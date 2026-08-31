FedEx Cup payout: How much did Scottie Scheffler win, and what is caddie Ted Scott's share?

Scottie Scheffler finished the 2026 PGA Tour season with another major payday. He won the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club on Sunday, collecting $10 million from the tournament’s $40 million purse and claiming his second FedEx Cup title. He also had already secured $23 million in FedEx Cup bonus money for finishing No. 1 in the season-long standings. That puts Scheffler’s total FedEx Cup-related payout at $33 million. The PGA Tour says the $23 million bonus is separate from the Tour Championship prize money.
How much did Scottie Scheffler win at FedEx Cup?
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The money came from two separate pools. Scheffler’s $23 million FedEx Cup bonus includes $22 million in cash and $1 million deferred into his PGA Tour retirement account. He then added another $10 million by winning the Tour Championship.
The Associated Press reported that the $10 million Tour Championship prize also pushed Scheffler past Tiger Woods on the PGA Tour’s career earnings list. His official career earnings reached $130,390,661 after the victory.
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.