FedEx Cup payout: How much did Scottie Scheffler win, and what is caddie Ted Scott's share?

Scottie Scheffler finished the 2026 PGA Tour season with another major payday. He won the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club on Sunday, collecting $10 million from the tournament’s $40 million purse and claiming his second FedEx Cup title. He also had already secured $23 million in FedEx Cup bonus money for finishing No. 1 in the season-long standings. That puts Scheffler’s total FedEx Cup-related payout at $33 million. The PGA Tour says the $23 million bonus is separate from the Tour Championship prize money.

How much did Scottie Scheffler win at FedEx Cup?

Scottie Scheffler’s FedEx Cup win brought a huge payday, with Ted Scott also in line for a share. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

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The money came from two separate pools. Scheffler’s $23 million FedEx Cup bonus includes $22 million in cash and $1 million deferred into his PGA Tour retirement account. He then added another $10 million by winning the Tour Championship.

The Associated Press reported that the $10 million Tour Championship prize also pushed Scheffler past Tiger Woods on the PGA Tour’s career earnings list. His official career earnings reached $130,390,661 after the victory.