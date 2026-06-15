FIFA Fan Festival in Dallas: All about the celebrations at Fair Park for 2026 World Cup

Dallas has launched its FIFA Fan Festival at Fair Park, one of the longest-running fan celebrations of the 2026 World Cup. The free event runs for 34 days from June 11 through July 19. Japan supporters leave after the World Cup Group F football match between the Netherlands and Japan at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington. (AFP)

The festival is held at Fair Park, home of the iconic State Fair of Texas, at 3809 Grand Avenue, Dallas. The historic venue is known for its Art Deco architecture. The festival is not open on rest days when no matches are played, which fall on July 8, 12, 13, 16, and 17.

The festival will broadcast all 104 FIFA World Cup games on giant screens. There will be food and beverage options, a children's play area, and multiple concerts throughout the event. One million fans are expected to attend, according to the North Texas FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee.

Tickets are free but an upgraded option is available General admission tickets are free of cost. However, a reservation must be made in advance through the official FIFA Fan Festival Dallas website. The venue has a daily capacity of 35,000. A paid upgraded experience is available for $50, giving access to preferred viewing areas near the main stage and an exclusive air-conditioned lounge.

A Legend Ticket option is also available, which includes access to the Lawn Deck with dedicated restroom facilities and a private bar, as well as entry to both the Pegasus Lounge in Lot 10 and the Pavilion Lounge inside the venue.

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Three headline concerts and a Fourth of July fireworks show Three ticketed concerts will take place at the venue's pavilion stage, with prices starting at $26. One of the confirmed acts is Major Lazer, who performs on July 9 at 8:30pm. The group most recently headlined the closing ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in Verona, Italy.

The annual Fair Park Fourth fireworks show will also take place on July 3, after the final match of the day concludes. All concerts will take place at the Dos Equis Pavilion, which will be referred to as the Fair Park Pavilion during the World Cup due to FIFA regulations on commercial naming. Dallas will also host a semifinal match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Hours vary by day, with some days opening as early as 10 a.m. and running until midnight.