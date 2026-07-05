France vs Paraguay delayed? Philadelphia weather threatens Round of 16 clash as FIFA issues fresh update

France would be eyeing to keep their unbeaten World Cup campaign alive when it takes on Paraguay in the Round of 16 on Saturday evening. However, growing weather concerns could disrupt the scheduled kickoff at Philadelphia Stadium.

Weather concerns could disrupt the scheduled France vs Paraguay kickoff at Philadelphia Stadium. (AFP)

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The fixture is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET, but it is expected to be played in some of the hottest conditions seen at this year's tournament.

Weather conditions to delay France vs Paraguay?

Multiple reports indicate the perceived temperature at kickoff could exceed 40°C, creating challenging conditions for both teams.

RMC Sports reported that only hours before kickoff, FIFA warned that weather could impact the match schedule.

"We are closely monitoring the weather situation in Philadelphia for Matchday 89. At this stage, there is a high risk of delays due to weather conditions," FIFA explained.

The governing body further stated: "We will continue to assess the situation and provide updates"

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According to weather services working alongside FIFA, a significant weather system is expected to move into the area shortly after the scheduled kickoff time. If the game begins as planned, FIFA's weather safety protocols could be activated.

Forecast for the kickoff time

Forecasts from the National Weather Service predict air temperatures between 36°C and 38°C, with the heat index reaching as high as 41°C.

There is also an increased likelihood of showers and thunderstorms developing around and after the scheduled kickoff, adding another layer of uncertainty to the Round of 16 encounter.

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However, Arthur Perrot of RMC Sport later reported that, for the time being, FIFA has no intention of adjusting the scheduled kickoff time. “FIFA states: “no changes to the forecast for France. The kick-off time remains unchanged,” Perrot tweeted.

France faces weather scare second time

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This would not be the first time weather has threatened to disrupt a France World Cup fixture.

Coincidentally, it is the same Philadelphia venue where Didier Deschamps's side will be playing for the second time after experiencing a lengthy delay during its second group-stage match against Iraq.

Also read: England-Mexico World Cup tie to proceed as planned after FIFA's U-turn; officials express fury over changed timings

That fixture, World Cup Match No. 42, was interrupted at halftime after severe thunderstorms triggered FIFA's weather safety protocol. As a result, the second half did not begin until nearly an hour later.

FIFA weather protocol explained

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There is a strict weather safety protocol being followed at the ongoing World Cup. If lightning is detected within a 13-kilometer radius of the stadium, play must be suspended or postponed immediately.

Players from both teams are required to return to the locker rooms, while spectators are instructed to seek appropriate shelter. Competition can only resume after 30 minutes have passed since the last recorded lightning strike.