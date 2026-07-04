Cape Verde in numbers: The nation of half-a-million that wowed the world on football’s biggest stage

Only few outside Africa would have known of Cabo Verde, or Cape Verde, before the country qualified for Fifa World Cup 2026. When Cape Verde entered the 2026 World Cup, it was ranked 67th in Fifa men’s world rankings. (HT)

The tiny island nation gripped the world’s attention as it pushed footballing giants to their limits, drawing against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in the group stages. Their dream run came to an end on Friday, after losing narrowly to defending champions Argentina in the knockout round. But the team didn’t make it easy for Lionel Messi’s side. The match stretched well into extra time, as Cape Verde kept the South American nation on its toes.

The team’s performance in the tournament, and its players’ stories, showed just why football was called the beautiful game, and a great equaliser.