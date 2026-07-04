Minnows with a mighty heart: How Cabo Verde, a nation with a population of 5,00,000, made Messi’s Argentina sweat

Cabo Verde showed everyone why, in football, the size of a country means very little. In their first-ever World Cup, they made life difficult for established football nations like Spain, Uruguay and Argentina. They went unbeaten in the group stage, holding both Spain and Uruguay to draws before finishing ahead of the two-time world champions to reach the knockout stage. In the Round of 32, they shocked the footballing world again by pushing defending champions Argentina to extra time and making them battle until the final whistle. A nation with a population of just over 500,000, playing at its maiden World Cup, took the world champions to their limits and came close to one of the greatest upsets in tournament history. Cape Verde players were emotional after they got knocked out by Argentina. (REUTERS)

When the World Cup expanded to 48 teams, few outside Africa knew much about Cabo Verde's national team. Over the past few weeks, they have made sure the football world will remember them. Their campaign began with a goalless draw against Spain, a result that first caught people's attention, but it was their fearless display against defending champions Argentina that truly announced their arrival. Despite the defeat, Cabo Verde left the tournament with the admiration of football fans worldwide for the courage, belief and quality they displayed on the biggest stage. They never looked overawed and pushed the defending champions all the way in one of the most gripping matches of the World Cup. Goalkeeper Vozinha, who was unfamiliar to many fans before the tournament, has emerged as one of its biggest success stories. His Instagram following jumped rapidly to nearly 20 million, highlighting the attention he and his teammates have attracted with a remarkable World Cup campaign.

Cabo Verde's World Cup journey did not happen overnight. It came after years of work by the Cape Verde Football Federation, which focused on building a stronger national team by bringing together players from the country and its diaspora. That approach has transformed the squad. Of the 26 players selected for the 2026 World Cup, 14 were born outside Cabo Verde, including six from Rotterdam in the Netherlands. The blend of locally produced talent and players developed in European football has added experience, depth and balance to the team, helping lay the foundation for this memorable campaign.

Another important part of Cabo Verde's progress has been the continuity under head coach Bubista, who has led the team since January 2020. The federation resisted the temptation to make frequent coaching changes and instead gave him the time to shape the squad in his own way. Under Bubista, Cabo Verde grew into one of Africa's strongest defensive sides. At the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, they defeated four-time champions Ghana, held Egypt to a draw and reached the quarter-finals, results that showed the team was ready to compete with the continent's best.

Ahead of the knockout clash, Vozinha had said, "It's a dream for any footballer to play against Argentina and Lionel Messi." When that dream became reality, he produced another outstanding performance, making eight saves, including several excellent stops to deny Messi. The Argentine captain did manage to beat him early in the first half with a sublime finish to open the scoring, but the Cape Verde goalkeeper never let his head drop. Vozinha, who once worked as a bus driver and an electrician to support his family before building a 15-year professional career, delivered a performance that will be remembered for years.