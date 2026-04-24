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Francis Mauigoa: Everything to know about the Miami star offensive tackle — age, family, education, career stats

Francis Mauigoa, a talented lineman from American Samoa, chose Miami for college football, influenced by his family's strong football background.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 05:40 am IST
Edited by HT Global Sports Desk
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Miami offensive tackle Francis “Sisi” Mauigoa is projected as a top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

A boy From American Samoa

Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa poses on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh.(AP)

Francis "Sisi" Mauigoa was born on June 4, 2005, in Ili'ili, American Samoa. Being from a small town, he did not grow surrounded by opportunities. "Coming from American Samoa, we don't get as many opportunities as we get in the mainland," he said. "One of those opportunities is continuing your education in college. This has been a blessing because without football, I don't know if I'd be going to college."

A Football Family

Mauigoa belongs to a household that is centered around football. Francis' brother Francisco, Kiko played linebacker at Miami alongside Francis before being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. Another older brother, Frederick, started 39 consecutive games at center for Washington State and spent time with the Panthers and Bengals.

There is not any public information available on Mauigoa’s personal life.The athlete often indulges in charitable initiatives. He has launched a joint merchandise line with his brother where 100% of the profits were donated to the Ronald McDonald House. He has also spoken openly about wanting to inspire the next generation. "We're not just islanders," he has said. "We're here with a purpose. We have goals. We want to show that we belong." Mauigoa has said that he stands with his fans for life advice, "Just be yourself. Be humble. You can even reach out to me. I answer all of my Instagram DMs."

 
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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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