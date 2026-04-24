Francis Mauigoa: Everything to know about the Miami star offensive tackle — age, family, education, career stats

Miami offensive tackle Francis “Sisi” Mauigoa is projected as a top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

A boy From American Samoa

Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa poses on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh.(AP)

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Francis "Sisi" Mauigoa was born on June 4, 2005, in Ili'ili, American Samoa. Being from a small town, he did not grow surrounded by opportunities. "Coming from American Samoa, we don't get as many opportunities as we get in the mainland," he said. "One of those opportunities is continuing your education in college. This has been a blessing because without football, I don't know if I'd be going to college."

A Football Family

Mauigoa belongs to a household that is centered around football. Francis' brother Francisco, Kiko played linebacker at Miami alongside Francis before being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. Another older brother, Frederick, started 39 consecutive games at center for Washington State and spent time with the Panthers and Bengals.

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{{^usCountry}} Mauigoa has said that his decision to choose Miami was made together. "A family decision," he said. "Because it affected everyone." His parents, Fa'alialia and Telesia, left American Samoa and now live minutes from campus. College life and football career {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mauigoa has said that his decision to choose Miami was made together. "A family decision," he said. "Because it affected everyone." His parents, Fa'alialia and Telesia, left American Samoa and now live minutes from campus. College life and football career {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mauigoa attended Aquinas High School in San Bernardino, California. After that, he moved to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The player was ranked No. 5 nationally by ESPN in the 2023 college football recruiting class. He then chose Miami over offers from Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Oregon, and USC. The Numbers Tell a Story {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mauigoa attended Aquinas High School in San Bernardino, California. After that, he moved to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The player was ranked No. 5 nationally by ESPN in the 2023 college football recruiting class. He then chose Miami over offers from Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Oregon, and USC. The Numbers Tell a Story {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In his sophomore season, he anchored an offensive line that powered the nation's top-ranked offence in both points per game (43.9) and yards per game (537.2). He won the 2024 ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy, awarded to the conference's best offensive lineman as voted by head coaches and defensive coordinators. He declared for the 2026 NFL Draft on January 22, 2026. Personal life and charity work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his sophomore season, he anchored an offensive line that powered the nation's top-ranked offence in both points per game (43.9) and yards per game (537.2). He won the 2024 ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy, awarded to the conference's best offensive lineman as voted by head coaches and defensive coordinators. He declared for the 2026 NFL Draft on January 22, 2026. Personal life and charity work {{/usCountry}}

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There is not any public information available on Mauigoa’s personal life.The athlete often indulges in charitable initiatives. He has launched a joint merchandise line with his brother where 100% of the profits were donated to the Ronald McDonald House. He has also spoken openly about wanting to inspire the next generation. "We're not just islanders," he has said. "We're here with a purpose. We have goals. We want to show that we belong." Mauigoa has said that he stands with his fans for life advice, "Just be yourself. Be humble. You can even reach out to me. I answer all of my Instagram DMs."

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