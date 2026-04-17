Garret Anderson cause of death update: How did ex-MLB and Angels star die? First details

Former MLB star Garret Anderson, one of the most iconic players in Los Angeles Angels history, died at the age of 53 following a reported medical emergency at his home in Newport Beach, California. The Angels confirmed his passing on Friday.

Angels pay tribute to Anderson

Los Angeles Angles icon Garret Anderson died at the age of 53(X)

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The organization honored Anderson with a sweet message. “The Angels prganization is mourning the loss of one of our franchise’s most beloved icons," Angels owner Arte Moreno said in a statement. “Garret was a cornerstone of our organization throughout his 15 seasons and his stoic presence in the outfield and our clubhouse elevated the Angels into an era of continued success...

"Garret will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Angels fans for his professionalism, class, and loyalty throughout his career and beyond. His admiration and respect for the game was immeasurable. We extend our deepest condolences to Garret’s wife Teresa, daughters Brianne and Bailey, son Garret ‘Trey’ Anderson III, and his entire family.”

Garret Anderson cause of death update

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{{^usCountry}} While the exact cause of death was not announced, TMZ cited sources to report that the 53-year-old suffered a medical emergency at his home in Newport Beach, California. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the exact cause of death was not announced, TMZ cited sources to report that the 53-year-old suffered a medical emergency at his home in Newport Beach, California. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Anderson spent the majority of his 17-year MLB career with the Angels, becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in games played, hits, runs, RBIs and total bases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anderson spent the majority of his 17-year MLB career with the Angels, becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in games played, hits, runs, RBIs and total bases. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A three-time All-Star, he played a key role in the team’s 2002 World Series victory and finished fourth in AL MVP voting that season after hitting .306 with 29 home runs and 123 RBIs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A three-time All-Star, he played a key role in the team’s 2002 World Series victory and finished fourth in AL MVP voting that season after hitting .306 with 29 home runs and 123 RBIs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also earned All-Star Game MVP honors in 2003 and won the Home Run Derby the same year. Among MLB’s most durable hitters {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also earned All-Star Game MVP honors in 2003 and won the Home Run Derby the same year. Among MLB’s most durable hitters {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Known for his durability, Anderson averaged 156 games per season over his first eight years and finished his career with 2,529 hits, 287 home runs and a .293 batting average. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Known for his durability, Anderson averaged 156 games per season over his first eight years and finished his career with 2,529 hits, 287 home runs and a .293 batting average. {{/usCountry}}

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During his peak, he ranked second only to Derek Jeter in total hits from 1997 to 2003.

In 2000, he became just the second player in MLB history to hit more home runs (35) than walks (24) in a single season.

From draft pick to Angels Hall of Fame

A Los Angeles native, Anderson was selected by the Angels in the fourth round of the 1990 draft and made his MLB debut in 1994.

He went on to finish runner-up in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 1995 and remained with the Angels until 2008 before brief stints with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers.

He retired in 2011 and was inducted into the Angels Hall of Fame in 2016.

Life after retirement

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Following retirement, Anderson worked as a broadcaster for the Angels, staying closely connected to the franchise. He is survived by his wife Teresa and their three children.

Reflecting on his career at the time of retirement, Anderson said: “It is with mixed emotions that I have decided to retire from baseball,’’ Anderson said in his retirement statement. “I know I will miss many aspects of the game, the grind of playing every day, hitting with the game on the line,

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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