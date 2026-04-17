Garret Anderson family details: Who is wife Teresa Anderson, children Brianne, Bailey and Trey?

Garret Anderson, a former Los Angeles Angels star and World Series champion, has died at the age of 53 following a reported medical emergency at his home in Newport Beach, California, according TMZ.

Los Angeles Angels' Garret Anderson watches the ball after hitting a two-run homer against the Toronto Blue Jays in the seventh inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, California.(AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A three-time All-Star and one of the franchise’s most iconic players, Anderson spent the majority of his 17-year MLB career with the Angels, becoming their all-time hits leader with 2,368 hits. He finished his career with 2,529 hits and was a key figure in the team’s 2002 World Series-winning campaign.

In a statement, the Angels said they were “deeply saddened” by his passing, adding that he would “forever hold a special place in the hearts of Angels fans.”

Who is his wife Teresa Anderson?

Anderson is survived by his wife, Teresa Anderson, who largely stayed out of the public eye throughout his career.

According to Reuters, the Angels organization extended condolences to “Garret’s wife Teresa” in an official statement following his death.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite Anderson’s high-profile career, Teresa maintained a private life, with little public information available about her background or profession. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite Anderson’s high-profile career, Teresa maintained a private life, with little public information available about her background or profession. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Garret Anderson net worth: How rich was the ex-Angels star? Exploring his fortune after death Meet his children: Brianne, Bailey and Trey {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Garret Anderson net worth: How rich was the ex-Angels star? Exploring his fortune after death Meet his children: Brianne, Bailey and Trey {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The former MLB star is also survived by his three children: daughters Brianne and Bailey, and son Garret “Trey” Anderson III. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The former MLB star is also survived by his three children: daughters Brianne and Bailey, and son Garret “Trey” Anderson III. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reuters reported that all three children were mentioned in the Angels’ official tribute, which extended condolences to the entire Anderson family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reuters reported that all three children were mentioned in the Angels’ official tribute, which extended condolences to the entire Anderson family. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Like their parents, Anderson’s children have remained largely private, with minimal public exposure. There are no widely reported details about their personal or professional lives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Like their parents, Anderson’s children have remained largely private, with minimal public exposure. There are no widely reported details about their personal or professional lives. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Bruce Froemming dies at 86 after 37-year career as MLB umpire

Legacy beyond baseball

Beyond his achievements on the field, Anderson was known for his reserved personality and focus on family. Angels owner Arte Moreno described him as a “cornerstone” of the franchise, praising his “professionalism, class, and loyalty,” according to Reuters.

The team also announced plans to honor Anderson throughout the season, with players set to wear a memorial patch on their jerseys.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON