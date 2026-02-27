Bruce Froemming dies at 86 after 37-year career as MLB umpire

Bruce Froemming, a Major League Baseball umpire whose career spanned nearly four decades and more than 5,000 games, has died at the age of 86, according to The Associated Press. First base umpire Bruce Froemming looks at fog in center field at AT&T Park in the eighth inning of a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers in San Francisco, April 6, 2007. (AP)

Froemming died Wednesday following a fall at his home in Mequon, Wisconsin, his son Steven told the AP. He fell just after midnight Tuesday and struck his head on a hardwood floor before being taken to Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

His son said doctors were unable to stop brain bleeding because Froemming was on blood thinners.

Nearly four decades in the big leagues Froemming began his professional umpiring career in the minor leagues in 1958 at age 18, starting with a game in Waterloo, Iowa. After more than a decade working his way through the ranks, he joined the National League staff in 1971. He later became part of the unified major league umpiring staff in 2000.

By the time he retired in 2007, Froemming had worked 5,163 games: the second-most in MLB history at that point behind Bill Klem.

Both were eventually surpassed by Joe West, who finished with 5,460 games before retiring in 2021.

Shortly before stepping away from the field, Froemming reflected on his early days in an interview with the AP, saying, “I thought I was in heaven, on the ballfield, professional athletes, I was starting my professional career.” He noted that reaching the majors once felt distant because “you had so far to go through the minor leagues to even get a chance.”

He also talked about patience as a key trait for umpires, adding, “You’re going to make mistakes early on.”

Record-setting no-hitters and World Series Froemming officiated a record 11 no-hitters during his career.

Among the most memorable was September 2, 1972, when Milt Pappas of the Chicago Cubs narrowly missed a perfect game after issuing a late walk.

He also was behind the plate for no-hitters by Nolan Ryan and others, and worked five World Series.

After retiring, Froemming served as a special assistant to MLB’s vice president of umpiring.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemarie, two sons and grandchildren.