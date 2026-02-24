Huge fire engulfs Superior and Sage Hotel in Wisconsin; shocking video emerges

A shocking video of the fire has surfaced on X. Take a look:

Multiple fire departments battled a huge blaze that overwhelmed a Superior hotel in Wisconsin late Monday, February 23. The upper level of Superior & Sage Hotel on Hammond Avenue was seen burning from both sides of the Blatnik around 11:15 pm Monday, according to Northern News Now.

Prayers poured in in the comment section of the video, with one X user writing, “Hope everyone got out safe, hotels go up fast.” “I hope everyone got out ok. Prayers,” one user wrote, while another said, “I hope everyone got out and are safe”.

What we know so far The hotel that caught fire is located right off the Blatnik Bridge between Hammond Steak House and Kwik Trip. Firefighters were seen using a ladder to spray water down onto the burning roof, the outlet reported.

It is unknown at this time if there were any injuries involved in the blaze, or how it started.

Northern News Now reporter Dan Wolfe shared another scary video of the fire on X, writing, “Crews are battling flames at Superior & Sage Hotel on Hammond Avenue. Our crew was there as a portion of the building’s roof collapsed. We’re working to get info now.”