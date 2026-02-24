Huge fire engulfs Superior and Sage Hotel in Wisconsin; shocking video emerges
Multiple fire departments battled a huge blaze at a hotel in Wisconsin on Monday. The upper level of Superior & Sage Hotel on Hammond Avenue was seen burning.
Multiple fire departments battled a huge blaze that overwhelmed a Superior hotel in Wisconsin late Monday, February 23. The upper level of Superior & Sage Hotel on Hammond Avenue was seen burning from both sides of the Blatnik around 11:15 pm Monday, according to Northern News Now.
A shocking video of the fire has surfaced on X. Take a look:
Prayers poured in in the comment section of the video, with one X user writing, “Hope everyone got out safe, hotels go up fast.” “I hope everyone got out ok. Prayers,” one user wrote, while another said, “I hope everyone got out and are safe”.
What we know so far
The hotel that caught fire is located right off the Blatnik Bridge between Hammond Steak House and Kwik Trip. Firefighters were seen using a ladder to spray water down onto the burning roof, the outlet reported.
It is unknown at this time if there were any injuries involved in the blaze, or how it started.
Read More | Oakland, California fire: Crews battle intense blaze burning though empty apartment building
Northern News Now reporter Dan Wolfe shared another scary video of the fire on X, writing, “Crews are battling flames at Superior & Sage Hotel on Hammond Avenue. Our crew was there as a portion of the building’s roof collapsed. We’re working to get info now.”
The hotel’s website says, “With affordable rates and a friendly staff, staying at Superior & Sage Hotel will be relaxing—and a great part of your visit to the Twin Ports. Located in downtown Superior, Wisconsin, and only five minutes from Duluth, Minnesota, we’re the ideal hotel for your next trip.”
Read More | Salt Lake City fire: Videos show massive blaze at London Belle Supper Club, Utah
It adds, “The Superior & Sage Hotel is the perfect hotel when visiting the Twin Ports. Both Superior and Duluth are easily accessible and because of our great prices, you can spend more time exploring and less time spending.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she covers US news focusing on crime, politics and more. Her many years of experience include interviews with Hamas attack survivors, mental health experts, and victims/families of victims of crimes who want their voices to be heard. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved pooches.Read More