Waukesha police-involved shooting: What happened near Brookfield, Wisconsin? Know details

An officer‑involved shooting was reported late Saturday near Brookfield, Wisconsin, according to scanner traffic monitored by Flash Intel Live. The incident occurred at about 11 pm EST on Jan 31. Live view of current traffic conditions in the area. (@flashintellive/ X)

Scanner summaries indicated that a Waukesha County officer was involved in the shooting and that the suspect was hit and subsequently surrendered on hands and knees. No officers were reported injured in the exchange, Flash Intel Live said.

A later scanner broadcast noted that the suspect had been taken into custody and that officers were still monitoring the situation.

Official details not yet released As of now, no statement has been issued by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, Brookfield Police Department or other local authorities about what led to the shooting, the identity of the suspect, or whether any charges have been filed.

Police typically release verified details through public information officers after initial reports are reviewed and more facts are confirmed.