Omaha fire: Smoke visible from I-80 as huge blaze erupts in Nebraska, videos emerge

A fire seems to have broken out in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday, images and clips circulated on social media suggested. Photos shared on X showed smoke rising to the sky. Smoke seen in the distance amid reports of a fire in Omaha(X/@WickyDubs2)

Omaha Scanner reported that there was a vehicle fire at 5600 S 60th Street. “Cars on fire,” it said on X. They further reported that multiple engines had been requested as about a dozen cars were on fire.

It appears as though there are two fires – one at Majors Plastics and the other at the U Pull, people said on Facebook.

Several people shared images and clips on social media. However, there has been no official update from the authorities yet.

A page shared a video of the fire on Facebook and noted “…the south omaha upull it seems to be on fire.”

One person, posting the picture on X, said “Seeing a large fire looking toward downtown Omaha.”

Another shared an image of black smoke rising, and said there was a ‘house fire in Ralston or south Omaha’.

Worries rise as blaze grows

The blaze appears to have grown, and one person on X commented “Yeah you can see the fire from 144th & I-80. Looks big.” Another remarked, “This is two blocks from where I live. Lots of black smoke going up. Pray no one is hurt.”

Yet another person said “They are going to be there a while.”

Where is Omaha

Omaha is the most populous city of Nebraska. It is situated on the Missouri River and is close to the Iowa border. It has a land area of 141.0 square miles. As per the 2020 census, Omaha has a population of 486,051 and the median age there is 34.9, a 2024 survey showed.