ICE raids Omaha meat plant, shocking video shows protestors throwing rocks, jumping on moving car

Protesters clashed with officers during an ICE raid at a meat plant in Omaha. After the ICE raid at the Omaha meat production plant resulted in the detainment of dozens of workers, protestors threw rocks and jumped on officers’ vehicles. The Associated Press reported that the raid was conducted at Glenn Valley Foods in south Omaha around 9 am on Sunday. A video from Omaha shows protestors jumping on a moving vehicle after an ICE raid. (X/@jeremyjturley)

A Fox News report said more than 70 workers were detained by ICE for being illegal aliens in the United States.

ICE officials told the AP the raid was "based on an ongoing criminal investigation into the large-scale employment of aliens without authorization to work in the United States" and that it was likely the largest "worksite enforcement operation" in Nebraska since President Donald Trump took office.

Shocking footage of protest

The ICE raid led to a small protest at the meat production plant in Omaha. Shocking footage shared online shows one person jumping on a moving vehicle to stop officers.

“A small group of people came out to protest the raid, and some of them even jumped on the front bumper of a vehicle to try to stop officers in one location while others threw rocks at officials’ vehicles as a white bus carrying workers pulled away from a plant,” the AP report stated.

Another video shows protesters throwing rocks at the convoy carrying the detainees away from the plant.

Glenn Valley Foods CEO responds

Gary Rohwer, CEO and owner of Glenn Valley Foods, told WOWT that he was not informed about the raid ahead of time. He also claimed that ICE officials had no warrant.

Rohwer told reporters that he was not worried about facing any government action as all his workers are verified.“We E-Verify 100% all of the employees,” he said.

E-Verify is the federal database used to check the immigration status of employees. When Chad Hartmann, president of the company, said as much to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers who carried out the raid, they told him the E-Verify system “is broken.”