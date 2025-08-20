LA Mayor shares Palisades fire report delayed at DOJ request amid ‘ongoing federal investigation’

The after-action report on the Palisades fire has been delayed due to an ongoing federal investigation into the cause of the January blaze, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Tuesday, according to a CBS news report. The Palisades fire caused massive damage and loss of life. Federal investigators are probing the cause, delaying the city’s report.(Getty Images via AFP)

State law requires the report to review the city’s response, but Bass said the US Attorney’s Office asked Los Angeles officials to hold off. At the same time, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives continues its probe into what sparked the fire on Jan. 7. The Emergency Services Act says that the Office of Emergency Services will coordinate with the state and local agencies to submit a report within 180 days of each declared disaster, a sreported by Fox News.

LA Mayor Bass' statement on Palisades fire after-action report

In a statement, Bass said,“ According to state regulations, the City of Los Angeles is required to complete an after-action report regarding the Palisades fire. Late last week, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California requested that the report be held to avoid interference with the ongoing federal investigation. Upon the conclusion of the investigation, the after-action report will be released in coordination with the United States Department of Justice," as reported by CBS News.

There is no timeline yet for when the report will be made public.

About the Palisades Fire

The Palisades fire destroyed thousands of buildings and burned tens of thousands of acres in the Pacific Palisades after it started Jan. 7. The fire quickly spread to more than 23,000 acres and destroyed over 6,800 structures. The blaze also claimed the lives of 12 people along with the evacuation of more than 100,000 residents, as reported by Fox News. In total, the fire caused an estimated $28 billion to nearly $54 billion in damage, making it the third most destructive fire in the history of California.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.