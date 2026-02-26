Robert Cosby Jr. cause of death: What happened to RHOSLC star Mary Cosby's son? Details emerge

Robert Cosby Jr, the 23-year-old son of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby, has died. Mary Cosby confirmed the death of her son at his home in Salt Lake City, Utah, with a statement to TMZ. Robert Cosby Jr. (Mary Cosby on Instagram)

A cause of death was not revealed by TMZ reports that it could be case of overdose and confirmed that the incident involved emergency responders hitting the Salt Lake City residence on Monday night.

“Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord,” the statement from Mary Cosby to the outlet read. "Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace.

"We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow."

What Happened To Robert Cosby Jr? The incident reportedly happened on Monday night, according to Salt Lake City police officials. The official, speaking to TMZ described the situation as a "full arrest/medical emergency." It involved a 23-year-old male, they officials said, though the identity was not confirmed.

Cosby is widely known to have been dealing with drug problems along with his wife, Alexiana Smokoff. They were planning to separate with court records showing that they recently filed for divorce.

Mary Cosby, while starring in RHOSLC, has frequently brought up Robert and Alexiana's problems with drugs. As many RHOSLC fans would remember, Robert and Alexiana's story was a major part of the RHOSLC storyline in Seasons 1 and 2, as well as in Season 5 when she returned after a two-season hiatus.

Robert Cosby Jr Drug Troubles And Arrests Robert Cosby Jr has faced multiple run-ins with police: he was arrested in March 2022 for DUI involving drug use. Later, he was arrested in September 2025 on charges including assault, criminal trespassing and violating court orders after an incident at his father-in-law’s home. In November 2025, he was jailed for violating a protective order and assaulting a peace officer.

After about two months in jail, he was released in early 2026. But prosecutors soon filed new felony assault and aggravated assault charges linked to a 2024 incident with his then-wife.