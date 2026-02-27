Devonta Lee cause of death: What happened to the ex-LSU star? All on his cancer battle

Devonta Lee, a former standout wide receiver for LSU Tigers and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, has passed away, his mother confirmed. Lee was suffering from osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. He was only 27. Devonta Lee dies at 27 (Instagram/ @Devonta_lee)

According to KTVE, Devonta Lee's mother, Lacresia Brown, confirmed his death in an emotional message about him. Brown also confirmed that he was suffering from cancer.

“He was a fighter and he loved everybody," she said. She described her “as good kid” who would “do anything for anybody”. “He gave his all in anything he did,” she added, noting that he “worked out every day” despite his cancer. Brown called Lee “a very hard, dedicated player” who “never gave up in football.”

Lee was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, an aggressive form of bone cancer, in 2022 shortly after joining Louisiana Tech. According to reports, he underwent "two surgeries, ten weeks of chemotherapy, and seven weeks of radiation" during his fight against the disease.

His college football career Lee played for LSU from 2019 to 2021 and was part of the team that won the 2019 national championship. He featured at wide receiver during that championship game. He later transferred to Louisiana Tech where he played three games over two seasons.

Across his time at LSU and Louisiana Tech, Lee finished his college career with 13 receptions for 129 yards and one touchdown.

LSU honored Lee with a message on X, saying: “The LSU Football family mourns the loss of former Tiger, Devonta Lee. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates.”

Louisiana Tech’s football account has also paid tribute to him, "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Devonta Lee, a former Bulldog wide receiver”

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and former teammates during this difficult time. He will always be remembered as a member of the Bulldog family”, it wrote.