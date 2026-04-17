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Garret Anderson net worth: How rich was the ex-Angels star? Exploring his fortune after death

Garret Anderson, an Angels legend has died at 53, leaving behind a $40 million legacy from his baseball career.

Updated on: Apr 17, 2026 10:40 pm IST
By Khushi Arora
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Garret Anderson, one of the most loved players in Los Angeles Angels history, has died at the age of 53. According to TMZ, he had a medical emergency at his home in Newport Beach in California. His death shocked the baseball world and the Angels team led tributes to him.

Garret Anderson, an Angels legend has died at 53 after a medical emergency.(AP)

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Angels Hall of Famer Garret Anderson," the Angels wrote on X. "Garret will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Angels fans for his professionalism, class, and loyalty throughout his career and beyond. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Anderson family."

Also Read: Garret Anderson cause of death update: How did ex-MLB and Angels star die? First details

Garret Anderson net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, at the time of his passing, Garret Anderson had an estimated net worth of $40 million which is built over the course of his long and successful baseball career. After retiring from the game, Anderson stayed connected to baseball as a reporter for Fox Sports West.

His baseball journey and achievements

Before leaving the Angels in 2009, he had already recorded 2,368 hits with the team. He later played for the Atlanta Braves and then the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2010. His last MLB game was on August 6, 2010 and he officially retired on March 1, 2011.

By the end of his career, he had 2,529 hits, 287 home runs, 1,365 runs batted in and a batting average of .293 with a .785 OPS.

In 2016, he was inducted into the Angels' Hall of Fame, honoring his long and successful career with the team.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

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