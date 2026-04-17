Garret Anderson net worth: How rich was the ex-Angels star? Exploring his fortune after death

Garret Anderson, one of the most loved players in Los Angeles Angels history, has died at the age of 53. According to TMZ, he had a medical emergency at his home in Newport Beach in California. His death shocked the baseball world and the Angels team led tributes to him.

Garret Anderson, an Angels legend has died at 53 after a medical emergency.(AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Angels Hall of Famer Garret Anderson," the Angels wrote on X. "Garret will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Angels fans for his professionalism, class, and loyalty throughout his career and beyond. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Anderson family."

Also Read: Garret Anderson cause of death update: How did ex-MLB and Angels star die? First details

Garret Anderson net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, at the time of his passing, Garret Anderson had an estimated net worth of $40 million which is built over the course of his long and successful baseball career. After retiring from the game, Anderson stayed connected to baseball as a reporter for Fox Sports West.

His baseball journey and achievements

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Garret Anderson was born on June 30,1972 in Los Angeles, California. From a young age, he was very good at sports. In high school, he played baseball, basketball and football but baseball is where he stood out the most. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Garret Anderson was born on June 30,1972 in Los Angeles, California. From a young age, he was very good at sports. In high school, he played baseball, basketball and football but baseball is where he stood out the most. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} He was picked by the California Angels in the fourth round of the MLB Draft and made his debut on July 27, 1994. He spent most of his 17-year career with the Angels and became their all-time hits leader. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was picked by the California Angels in the fourth round of the MLB Draft and made his debut on July 27, 1994. He spent most of his 17-year career with the Angels and became their all-time hits leader. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During his career, Anderson achieved a lot. He was a three-time All-Star, won the World Series with the Angels in 2002 and won the Silver Slugger Award twice in 2002 and 2003. In 2003, he was also named MLB All-Star Game MVP and won the Home Run Derby. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During his career, Anderson achieved a lot. He was a three-time All-Star, won the World Series with the Angels in 2002 and won the Silver Slugger Award twice in 2002 and 2003. In 2003, he was also named MLB All-Star Game MVP and won the Home Run Derby. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Before leaving the Angels in 2009, he had already recorded 2,368 hits with the team. He later played for the Atlanta Braves and then the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2010. His last MLB game was on August 6, 2010 and he officially retired on March 1, 2011.

By the end of his career, he had 2,529 hits, 287 home runs, 1,365 runs batted in and a batting average of .293 with a .785 OPS.

In 2016, he was inducted into the Angels' Hall of Fame, honoring his long and successful career with the team.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON