George Pickens trade update: Shocking reason why Cowboys, Jerry Jones are not talking a long-term deal

The Dallas Cowboys have shut the door, at least for now, on a long-term extension for George Pickens, confirming the star receiver will play the 2026 season under the franchise tag.

Cowboys halt contract talks

NFC wide receiver George Pickens (3), of the Dallas Cowboys, speaks after being named offensive MVP of the NFL Pro Bowl (AP)

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Speaking ahead of the NFL Draft, executive vice president Stephen Jones made the stance clear.

"We've made a decision," Jones said. "... There won't be negotiations on a long-term deal."

He added further clarity on the approach: "We've made a decision that we're gonna have George play under the franchise tag, which won't be a first for us."

"There won't be negotiations on a long-term deal. That's certainly not a a first for this organization and won't be a first in the league, in terms of this decision as we move forward."

Why Dallas made this call

Jones pointed to two key reasons behind the decision, financial flexibility and Pickens’ relatively short tenure with the team.

"It's not easy having two receivers paid at the top of the market," he explained. "That's a stretch, especially when you have other great players on your team. … That's part of it. The other thing is the newness of George being here."

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the contract pause, Jones emphasized the team’s belief in Pickens: "We're so fired up to have George on this football team. He's been here for a year, and we gave up a third-round pick for him and he's made tremendous progress in the year he's been here." Franchise tag details and uncertainty {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the contract pause, Jones emphasized the team’s belief in Pickens: "We're so fired up to have George on this football team. He's been here for a year, and we gave up a third-round pick for him and he's made tremendous progress in the year he's been here." Franchise tag details and uncertainty {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Pickens in February, meaning he is set to earn $27.3 million fully guaranteed for 2026—though he has yet to sign the tender. His participation in offseason activities remains uncertain until that happens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Pickens in February, meaning he is set to earn $27.3 million fully guaranteed for 2026—though he has yet to sign the tender. His participation in offseason activities remains uncertain until that happens. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jones also noted there have been no trade inquiries so far, even as speculation around Pickens’ future continues. Coaches back Pickens for big year {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jones also noted there have been no trade inquiries so far, even as speculation around Pickens’ future continues. Coaches back Pickens for big year {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Head coach Brian Schottenheimer echoed the organization’s confidence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Head coach Brian Schottenheimer echoed the organization’s confidence. {{/usCountry}}

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"We're thrilled that George is here and we expect him to have another big year, like he did last year, and that's not gonna change," he said.

What happens next

Pickens is coming off a breakout 2025 campaign, posting career highs with 93 receptions, 1,429 yards, and nine touchdowns after arriving from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While the Cowboys are not engaging in long-term talks now, they have not ruled out revisiting negotiations in the future, placing the onus on Pickens to deliver another elite season in 2026.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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