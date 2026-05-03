Golden Tempo jockey: How much prize money will Jose Ortiz take home after Kentucky Derby win?

Golden Tempo won the 2026 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs with Jose Ortiz as the jockey and Cherie DeVaux as the trainer. DeVaux made history as the first female trainer to win the “Run for the Roses.”

Golden Tempo (19) ridden by Jose L. Ortiz wins the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs.(AP)

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After the win, DeVaux in an interview said “I’m glad I can be representative of women everywhere. We can do anything we set our minds to,” as per Reuters.

What to know about jockey Jose Ortiz's win and prize money

Ortiz won the derby for the first time after 11 tries. He beat his brother Irad, who was riding Renegade. The winning jockey reportedly showed off his ‘riding prowess’ that has earned him recent praise at Churchill Downs, as per Associated Press.

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{{^usCountry}} Ortiz, as the jockey, is expected to take home about $310,000 prize money, as per CBS Sports. A part of this will go to the jockey's agent and valet as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ortiz, as the jockey, is expected to take home about $310,000 prize money, as per CBS Sports. A part of this will go to the jockey's agent and valet as well. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The 32-year-old hails from Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico and this marked his fifth start with Golden Tempo. The two came out of Post 16 and finished the 1¼-mile race in 2:02.27. Before today's win, Ortiz's best performances have been with Good Magic in 2018 (second) and Tacitus in 2019 (third). With this, Ortiz has bagged every Triple Crown race. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 32-year-old hails from Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico and this marked his fifth start with Golden Tempo. The two came out of Post 16 and finished the 1¼-mile race in 2:02.27. Before today's win, Ortiz's best performances have been with Good Magic in 2018 (second) and Tacitus in 2019 (third). With this, Ortiz has bagged every Triple Crown race. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He won Belmont Stakes in 2017 with Tapwrit and the Preakness with Early Voting in 2022. Ortiz's Kentucky Derby win today came in less than 24 hours since he also won the Kentucky Oaks, the top race for 3-year-old fillies. What went down in Kentucky Derby {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He won Belmont Stakes in 2017 with Tapwrit and the Preakness with Early Voting in 2022. Ortiz's Kentucky Derby win today came in less than 24 hours since he also won the Kentucky Oaks, the top race for 3-year-old fillies. What went down in Kentucky Derby {{/usCountry}}

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Great White was a late scratch in the race for flipping and throwing his jockey. The Puma also missed out with a swollen leg. The race continued with just 18 horses after that.

While Golden Tempo won the derby, Renegade, a co-favorite, finished second and Ocelli, a 70-1 longshot, placed third.

Kentucky Derby prize money explained

While the jockeys get paid handsomely, the horses rake in a huge sum of money for podium finishes in the Kentucky Derby. The first place, in this case Golden Tempo, will take home $3.1 million. Renegade will take $1 million and Ocelli has bagged $500,000 coming in third.

The fourth and fifth position holders will take home $250,000 and $150,000 respectively. Meanwhile, Irad, who came second will take home about 5% of the purse, which translates to $50,000. The third place jockey, by the same math, will take back about $25,000.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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