Harry Kane's wife Kate shares snaps from Dallas ahead of England's game vs Ghana; star striker reacts

England locks horns with Ghana on Tuesday afternoon after making the perfect start to its FIFA World Cup campaign with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Croatia.

Harry Kane never seems to pass up a chance to express his admiration for his longtime partner Kate Goodland (@katekanex/IG)

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And unsurprisingly, the star of that opening triumph was Harry Kane, who bagged a brace and walked away with the Man of the Match award against Luka Modric's side. He will be aiming to carry that goalscoring momentum into England’s clash against the African nation.

Well, the unwavering support of his biggest cheerleader and wife, Kate Goodland, could definitely prove to be another source of motivation as he looks to continue his scoring streak.

Kane shows love for wife Kate

And the English star, for his part, never seems to pass up a chance to express his admiration for his longtime partner.

So when Goodland shared a carousel post recapping her time in Dallas during England’s tournament opener, Kane could not resist dropping a reaction in the comments.

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{{^usCountry}} Goodland’s Instagram carousel was led by a close-up selfie of herself as the cover image, while the rest of the post offered a glimpse into her experience during England’s opener against Croatia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Goodland’s Instagram carousel was led by a close-up selfie of herself as the cover image, while the rest of the post offered a glimpse into her experience during England’s opener against Croatia. {{/usCountry}}

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The collection featured photos from the stadium, various matchday moments, and, of course, snapshots of Kane’s goalscoring heroics, including a picture of both of them sharing a candid moment with Man of the Match award in his hand.

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She captioned the post, “24 hours in Dallas,” and included a brief note for each of the 13 images featured in the carousel. One caption, attached to a photo with Kane, carried a romantic touch as she wrote, “You look like you love me.”

The Bayern Munich star clearly took notice of the gesture. Rather than replying with words, Kane expressed himself through a simple comment featuring a red heart emoji and the England flag in the comments.

Kane and Kate’s supportive relationship

Kate Goodland and Harry Kane have never shied away from showing their support for one another on social media.

The pair share one of English football’s most enduring love stories. Harry Kane proposed to Katie Goodland during a romantic getaway in the Bahamas on July 1, 2017, with photos from the special moment later making their way onto social media.

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After several years together, the longtime couple tied the knot in the summer of 2019, marking the next chapter in their relationship.

Kane eyes knockout-clinching performance

With Lionel Messi and fellow superstars Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Cristiano Ronaldo all netting braces over the past 24 hours, England supporters and Kane fans will undoubtedly be hoping their captain can add his name to the goalscoring in the second round of group-stage fixtures.

A victory would all but secure England a place in the knockout stage, while also putting them in a commanding position to finish top of the group with six points from two matches.

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Also read: Messi could break Just Fontaine's record for most goals in a single World Cup; check how many more he needs

The Three Lions would then head into their final group-stage fixture against Panama on Saturday, June 27, with qualification potentially already wrapped up.