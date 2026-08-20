How does Trevon Diggs signing impact Seahawks’ Terrion Arnold pursuit? NFL insider shares update

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly bringing in Trevon Diggs, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz’s report on Wednesday.

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly bringing in Trevon Diggs. (Getty Images via AFP)

The move strengthens a key area of Seattle’s defense while giving Diggs a chance to revive his career with the reigning Super Bowl champions after a turbulent end to his time in Dallas.

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Diggs’ arrival, however, raises questions about whether Seattle will continue its pursuit of former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold.

How does Diggs’ addition impact Arnold’s pursuit?

Deep Dive What is the significance of Trevon Diggs signing for the Seattle Seahawks? Trevon Diggs' signing strengthens the Seahawks' defense and offers him an opportunity to revive his career after a difficult phase in Dallas. How does Trevon Diggs' addition affect Seattle's pursuit of Terrion Arnold? Despite signing Diggs, the Seahawks still plan to pursue Terrion Arnold, though his situation involves placement on the Commissioner's Exempt List due to ongoing legal issues. What are the implications of Terrion Arnold's legal situation for the Seahawks? Arnold is facing serious felony charges which could delay his availability, prompting Seattle to secure Diggs as a more immediate option at cornerback.

Despite adding Diggs, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Seahawks remain interested in Arnold.

"Seattle still plans to sign former Lions CB Terrion Arnold, but he also is expected to spend time on the Commissioner Exempt List," Schefter tweeted on X.

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{{^usCountry}} With there still being no clear indication of when Arnold could take the field because of his ongoing legal situation, Diggs provides Seattle with a more immediate option at cornerback. Diggs’ injury history detailed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With there still being no clear indication of when Arnold could take the field because of his ongoing legal situation, Diggs provides Seattle with a more immediate option at cornerback. Diggs’ injury history detailed {{/usCountry}}

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Diggs also worked out for the Seahawks on Tuesday. However, injuries have limited the 27-year-old to just 22 games over the past three seasons.

His injury history includes a torn left ACL suffered during practice in 2023. He then missed six games in 2024 because of another injury to the same knee that required a chondral graft.

Also read | Danny Pinter injury update: What happened to the Ravens center? Why was he carted off practice?

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Last season, Diggs was sidelined for eight games because of a right knee injury and also suffered a concussion in an accident at his home. He later explained that the concussion occurred while he was trying to install a television mount.

Before his recent injury struggles, Diggs established himself as one of the NFL’s premier defensive backs. He earned first-team All-Pro honors and made the Pro Bowl in 2021 after recording a Cowboys-record 11 interceptions. He returned to the Pro Bowl again in 2022.

Arnold’s legal situation

Arnold, meanwhile, is facing eight felony charges related to kidnapping and robbery with an armed weapon. Those allegations led the Lions to release him earlier this offseason.

Despite the circumstances surrounding his case, Seattle appears to have remained confident in its assessment of Arnold and its interest in adding him to the roster.

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It was reported on Tuesday that Arnold is expected to be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List once he officially signs with Seattle. The designation would allow the NFL to conduct its own review of the legal situation.

Also read | Jayden Higgins injury: 3 key names to watch for Houston Texans WR replacement role

Players placed on the list are removed from the active 53-man roster while the league examines matters involving unusual or significant circumstances.