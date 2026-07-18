How long will the World Cup halftime show last? Expected start time and performers ft. Shakira, Madonna & Bieber

The FIFA World Cup final is all set to be played this Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

Shakira, Justin Bieber, Madonna and BTS will perform during the FIFA World Cup Halftime Show on July 19 (Photo: AFP, X)

And for a tournament that has been the biggest in history in terms of participating teams and has stretched over nearly 38 days, it's no surprise that the closing ceremony will feature a star-studded lineup taking center stage in New Jersey.

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Now, FIFA has also officially confirmed the duration of the halftime show that will take place during the interval of the Spain vs. Argentina World Cup final.

FIFA confirms halftime interval duration

While earlier reports suggested the World Cup halftime show could last as long as 30 minutes, an unusually lengthy break, all speculation has now been put to rest.

FIFA has confirmed that the halftime interval will last 17 minutes, with 11 of those minutes dedicated to the performances.

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{{^usCountry}} The governing body has sought to make it clear that the halftime interval will only be slightly longer than usual, extending by just two minutes beyond the standard break. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The governing body has sought to make it clear that the halftime interval will only be slightly longer than usual, extending by just two minutes beyond the standard break. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Why was World Cup final referee Slavko Vincic arrested? Inside his legal history ahead of Spain vs Argentina clash

Of the additional time, roughly six minutes will be used for assembling and removing the stage for the musical performances, while ground staff will also use the interval to water the pitch—a point of concern for Spain ahead of the final after the MetLife surface appeared dry and noticeably slower in previous matches.

Who will feature in the half-time performances?

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The World Cup's first-ever halftime show has been curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The 11-minute performance will feature a star-studded lineup, including Shakira, Madonna, BTS, Gustavo Dudamel, and Justin Bieber, who are set to entertain fans during the interval.

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Also read: FIFA World Cup Halftime Show: Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, Burna Boy and BTS join final gig

Burna Boy will also be part of the halftime spectacle as his global hit collaboration with Shakira, "Dai Dai” continues to dominate music charts around the world.

What is the expected time?

The halftime show is expected to begin at around 3:55 p.m. ET, with the first half likely ending close to 3:50 p.m. ET following the 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

Does it also impact hydration break?

The tournament's hydration breaks, meanwhile, will remain unchanged. As has been the case throughout the World Cup because of the extreme heat, players will receive two cooling breaks during the match—one in the middle of each half.

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