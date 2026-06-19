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Ilia Topuria injury update: Extent of facial damage revealed after Justin Gaethje UFC title fight

Ilia Topuria suffered orbital fractures against Justin Gaethje, needs no surgery, and is now recovering during a lengthy layoff.

Published on: Jun 19, 2026 11:47 pm IST
By Sehjal Gupta
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Ilia Topuria’s road to recovery is expected to be a long one after the injuries he suffered in his title fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250. The former champion was diagnosed with non-displaced fractures in both orbital bones around his eyes following the loss. The right side was more badly damaged than the left. Along with the fractures, he also suffered heavy swelling, cuts, bruises and facial damage. Topuria was taken to a hospital in Washington, D.C., after the fight and was later discharged. The good news is that doctors determined surgery is not needed, and he is now recovering at home.

Ilia Topuria injury update after Justin Gaethje fight at UFC Freedom 250

Jun 14, 2026; Washington, D.C., UNITED STATES; Ilia Topuria (red gloves) fights Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The injuries came during Topuria’s lightweight title fight against Justin Gaethje on June 14-15 at theWhite House South Lawn in Washington, D.C. As the fight progressed, the damage on Topuria’s face became increasingly visible. Both eyes were badly swollen, several cuts had opened up, and bruising continued to build through the later rounds.

Even so, healing from orbital bone fractures takes time. Medical clearance will depend on how well the bones heal and how his overall condition improves during rehabilitation. Because of that timeline, a return to competition before 2027 appears unlikely at this stage.

Also Read: Ilia Topuria injury update: Fresh medical report brings surprising twist after Justin Gaethje defeat

For now, Topuria is focusing entirely on rest and recovery. Reports indicate he is doing well considering the injuries, and he has shared positive messages since the fight. The priority remains a full recovery before any discussion about his return to the Octagon begins.

 
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