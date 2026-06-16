Ilia Topuria injury update: Fresh medical report brings surprising twist after Justin Gaethje defeat

Ilia Topuria is recovering after the first defeat of his MMA career, and a new medical update has brought some relief for fans. The former two-division champion lost his lightweight title to Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250 at the White House on Sunday night. After the fight, UFC CEO Dana White suggested that Topuria had suffered a broken orbital bone. A fresh report from Spain now says that assessment was correct, but the injury is not expected to require surgery. Ilia Topuria leaves after his loss to Justin Gaethje in their lightweight championship bout at UFC Freedom 250 at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 15, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (REUTERS)

Ilia Topuria injury update confirms Dana White’s post-fight concern Questions about Ilia Topuria’s health started almost immediately after his loss to Justin Gaethje. The fight ended when Topuria’s corner stopped the contest after four hard rounds, bringing an end to his unbeaten MMA record and lightweight title reign.

Following the event, Dana White said he believed Topuria had broken an orbital bone around his eye. On Monday, Spanish outlet AS Mas Deportes reported that theUFC boss was right.

According to the publication, sources close to the fighter confirmed that Ilia Topuria suffered an orbital fracture during the fight. The report also stated that surgery will not be needed, which is a positive sign for his recovery.

While the injury will likely keep him out of action for some time, the latest update suggests the damage is not as severe as many people initially feared after watching the brutal contest unfold.

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