What happened to Ilia Topuria? Former champion rushes to hospital after UFC Freedom 250 title loss

Ilia Topuria was immediately taken to a local hospital in Washington D.C. following his intense fight and defeat against Justin Gaethje in the UFC White House main event. Ilia Topuria walks to his fight with Justin Gaethje in their lightweight championship bout at UFC Freedom 250 at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 15, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (REUTERS)

The now former UFC lightweight champion sustained significant injuries to both of his eyes, with considerable swelling that nearly halted the fight after the third round. Additionally, he received a punishing knee to the body at the conclusion of the fourth round, which resulted in his coaches deciding to stop the fight, thereby declaring Gaethje as the new undisputed champion.

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After the event, UFC CEO Dana White provided an update regarding Topuria's condition and his future plans following the first loss of his career.

“We literally had him get out of the octagon before the hand was even raised and sent him to the hospital,” White stated at the UFC White House post-fight press conference. “Ilia’s in the hospital. He’s busted up. I’m not a doctor but his eye looked like he probably has a broken orbital. I don’t know that. That’s not a fact. I’m just assuming.

“My plans are for him to go home and rest and recover. Take his time and tonight was a rough night for him. I just want to make sure he’s healthy and good and not even thinking about him fighting again. I just want him to go home and relax and rest and heal.”