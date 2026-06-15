UFC Freedom 250: Sean Strickland removed from fan event by Secret Service? What we know as allegations surface

Sean Strickland was removed from a UFC Freedom 250 fan event in Washington, D.C., on Sunday after showing up despite claiming he had been barred from attending activities connected to the White House card. The former UFC middleweight champion was escorted away by Secret Service agents and other law enforcement officers after entering the Fan Fest area at the Ellipse, per MMA Fighting. Sean Strickland, mixed martial artist, is escorted out of the UFC Freedom250 Fan Fest on The Ellipse by US Secret Service and other law enforcement officers ahead of the UFC Freedom250 fight on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Sunday, June 14, 2026. Photographer: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

His appearance came days after he publicly said he was not cleared to attend because of comments he made about President Donald Trump, Israel, and the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Sean Strickland removed from UFC Fan Fest Sean Strickland had already claimed on social media that he was banned from attending UFC Freedom 250 events. Earlier this month, he wrote on Instagram that the planned White House show was “straight slop” and suggested he was being kept away because of his criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump.

On Sunday, Strickland still appeared at the Fan Fest near the White House. According to reports, many fans immediately reacted with boos as he stood near the ring area. Soon after, Secret Service agents and other officers surrounded him and escorted him out while parts of the crowd chanted “USA.”