Cameron Smotherman update: New angle reveals scary injury; UFC star's ‘tough year’ comment surfaces

A social media user managed to obtain a new camera angle, saying that Smotherman might have sustained an injury to his chin.

As a result, Smotherman’s scheduled fight against Ricky Turcios was called off. Smotherman entered the event with a 12-6 record, while Turcios stood at 13-5.

Smotherman, 28, hit the scale at 135.5 pounds before suddenly dropping to the floor as he stepped away. He was carried from the stage and evaluated by medical staff at T-Mobile Arena. The UFC has not released an official update on his condition.

Meanwhile, Cameron Smotherman's old social media posts have surfaced. In one Instagram post, the UFC star wrote about having a ‘tough year’.

“This has been a tough year career wise, my phone doesn’t ring as much, not as many people to hangout with, but I’m grateful for the ones who’ve stuck with me when things are tough. I can honestly say I’m happier than I’ve ever been in my life and I’m wake up everyday excited for what’s next. I know what matters and the people who are really with me will never let me forget. I’m excited to keep giving my real supporters a reason to keep believing. This smile isn’t going anywhere 😁” he wrote in the caption.

Elsewhere at the weigh-ins, two fighters failed to make their marks. Bantamweight Deiveson Figueiredo and flyweight Alex Perez each came in 2.5 pounds over their respective limits and were docked 25% of their purses. Both bouts are still expected to proceed.

UFC 324 is set to be headlined Saturday night by a high-stakes interim lightweight title fight between Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje.