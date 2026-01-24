‘Why Cameron Smotherman collapsed…’: UFC star's fall ahead of Ricky Turcios bout raises questions; ‘keeps happening’

The UFC, in a statement, said that Cameron Smotherman's clash with Ricky Turcios was canceled due to his health issues. The 28-year-old was carried off the platform and examined by physicians at T-Mobile Arena. The exact issue was not specified.

Cameron Smotherman suddenly collapsed Friday after his weigh-in for Saturday's UFC 324 in Las Vegas. Scary scenes emerged after the 28-year-old made weight at 135.5 pounds and stepped off the scale. He fell to the floor. Now, fans and experts have one big question: ‘Why did Cameron Smotherman collapse?’

Reacting to Smotherman's fall, one social media user asked his followers: “Why are you surpised?”

“This happens ALL THE TIME BACKSTAGE in UFC fights. Welcome to Dana’s White world, boxing fans,” they added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Other fans also blamed weight-cutting. “Prime example of what happens when you try to cut weight last minute.... That's something you do throughout camp , not trying to cut 20lbs a day or two before . And if you can't do that .... just fight at your regular weight," another fan tweeted.

Weight cutting remains a routine part of life in the UFC and across MMA, with fighters often shedding significant mass ahead of official weigh-ins. In many cases, athletes reduce well over 10% of their body weight in the final days before stepping on the scale, then rapidly rehydrate before fight night.

Weight issues hit Saturday’s card at the top, with former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo coming in 2.5 pounds over the limit for his marquee fight against Umar Nurmagomedov.

Alex Perez also failed to make the 125-pound mark, missing by the same margin ahead of his bout with Charles Johnson. Both fighters were assessed 25% purse penalties, though their matchups are still set to go forward as planned.

Saturday night's headliner is a clash between Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title.