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'I’m 41': LeBron James bluntly reveals 2 cities he doesn't like playing in

The 41-year-old Lakers star clarified his recent remarks about not enjoying road trips to Memphis and Milwaukee. 

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 10:42 pm IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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LeBron James responded to social media criticism during a Lakers practice session at the SMU campus in Dallas. The 41-year-old Lakers star clarified his recent remarks about not enjoying road trips to Memphis and Milwaukee, pushing back firmly against suggestions that his comments were racially motivated or targeted the cities’ residents.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers pictured.(Getty Images via AFP)

“Did I say I don’t like Black people?” James asked reporters. “I said Milwaukee as well. I’m 41 years old — there’s two cities I don’t like playing in right now. That’s Milwaukee and that’s Memphis… I’m not talking about the people in Memphis. I just don’t like staying at the Hyatt Centric. What’s wrong with that?”

James added that he doesn’t even like going “home” to Cleveland, emphasizing that his frustration is with the NBA travel grind and hotel accommodations — not the cities or their populations.

He also told critics to “chill the hell out,” noting that people are directing unnecessary energy toward the issue.

Hotel complaints are common

 
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