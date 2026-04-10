'I’m 41': LeBron James bluntly reveals 2 cities he doesn't like playing in

LeBron James responded to social media criticism during a Lakers practice session at the SMU campus in Dallas. The 41-year-old Lakers star clarified his recent remarks about not enjoying road trips to Memphis and Milwaukee, pushing back firmly against suggestions that his comments were racially motivated or targeted the cities’ residents.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers pictured.(Getty Images via AFP)

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“Did I say I don’t like Black people?” James asked reporters. “I said Milwaukee as well. I’m 41 years old — there’s two cities I don’t like playing in right now. That’s Milwaukee and that’s Memphis… I’m not talking about the people in Memphis. I just don’t like staying at the Hyatt Centric. What’s wrong with that?”

James added that he doesn’t even like going “home” to Cleveland, emphasizing that his frustration is with the NBA travel grind and hotel accommodations — not the cities or their populations.

He also told critics to “chill the hell out,” noting that people are directing unnecessary energy toward the issue.

Hotel complaints are common

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{{^usCountry}} James is not the first player to criticize Memphis hotels. Other NBA stars, including Anthony Edwards and Draymond Green, have previously described poor conditions and unclean rooms in the city during road trips. LeBron James' original comment {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} James is not the first player to criticize Memphis hotels. Other NBA stars, including Anthony Edwards and Draymond Green, have previously described poor conditions and unclean rooms in the city during road trips. LeBron James' original comment {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During his appearance on the Bob Does Sports show, James said, "I’m f------ 41 years of age. You think I want to do sh-- in f------ Memphis on a random a-- Thursday?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During his appearance on the Bob Does Sports show, James said, "I’m f------ 41 years of age. You think I want to do sh-- in f------ Memphis on a random a-- Thursday?” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I’m not the first guy in the NBA to talk about this. You guys got to move the team… go over to Nashville already… Their only chance [to sign me] was in 2003 if they had won the lottery. And I might’ve pulled an Eli Manning and not show up.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I’m not the first guy in the NBA to talk about this. You guys got to move the team… go over to Nashville already… Their only chance [to sign me] was in 2003 if they had won the lottery. And I might’ve pulled an Eli Manning and not show up.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} By Prabhat Dwivedi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By Prabhat Dwivedi {{/usCountry}}

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