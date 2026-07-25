Indian badminton legend says LeBron 'just rewrote Eastern Conference' as she shares emotional reaction on Sixers move

LeBron James' next destination was finally revealed on Thursday, with the NBA superstar set to join the Philadelphia 76ers for what is widely expected to be the final chapter of his illustrious career.

PV Sindhu, the Indian badminton icon, took to X to express her unfiltered emotions after LeBron James' Philadelphia move. (Instagram L - @pvsindhu1 ; R - @kingjames)

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Throughout free agency, no storyline generated more anticipation than the former Lakers star's decision, with fans and teams alike waiting eagerly to learn where he would land.

Now, as James prepares to wear Philadelphia colors next season, reactions have poured in from across the basketball world.

The excitement has extended well beyond the United States, with an Indian Olympic medal-winning badminton star also sharing raw feelings on the 41-year-old's move.

Indian badminton icon drops emotional reaction

PV Sindhu, the Indian badminton icon, took to X to express her unfiltered emotions after LeBron James' move, reacting to the sight of the NBA legend wearing a jersey other than the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time in nearly a decade.

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{{^usCountry}} “My husband has spent the last couple of years making sure I accidentally watched enough basketball to have opinions. So… here we are… Never thought I’d see the day LeBron left the Lakers,” Sindhu wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My husband has spent the last couple of years making sure I accidentally watched enough basketball to have opinions. So… here we are… Never thought I’d see the day LeBron left the Lakers,” Sindhu wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

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She went on to describe how her husband has been reacting to the move. While he still believes in the Lakers, Sindhu admitted that she now finds it difficult to imagine the team competing with the league's top contenders following LeBron's departure.

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“My husband insists he’s fine. (He’s not.) He also keeps reminding me Luka and Kessler are going to be just fine. I don’t know… I don’t see them getting past OKC or a healthy Spurs team,” she added.

‘Just rewrote the Eastern Conference overnight’

The 31-year-old badminton star concluded her lengthy post on a heartfelt note, admitting that with LeBron James' move to Philadelphia, a part of her heart had made the journey to Philly as well.

Also read: How rich is LeBron James? A look at NBA legend's net worth as he joins Philadelphia 76ers

“But I can’t lie, my basketball heart just followed LeBron to Philly. If Embiid stays healthy, a core of LeBron, Embiid, Maxey and Jaylen Brown is just ridiculous… LeBron just rewrote the Eastern Conference overnight,” she concluded.

LeBron starts fresh journey

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LeBron James' decision brings an end to his eight-season stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, a run highlighted by leading the franchise to the 2020 NBA championship.

“I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn't ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game,” James wrote in the opening of his announcement post introducing his move to Philadelphia.

Also read: LeBron James Sixers: Joel Embiid's viral reaction clip sparks buzz as Philadelphia star's long wish finally comes true

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The blockbuster signing will see the four-time NBA champion team up with former league MVP Joel Embiid, creating one of the NBA's most anticipated star pairings. James agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.