IPL match today: Jitesh Sharma plays ABD-like scoop vs PBKS, RCB legend reacts - Watch

AB de Villiers was plenty impressed when the Royal Challengers Bengaluru legend saw Jitesh Sharma play a scoop shot to Kyle Jamieson's pace delivery in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday. The wicket-keeper batter attacked the Punjab Kings bowler soon after RCB lost Virat Kohli, leaving them at 131/4 with five overs to go. Jitesh Sharma played a fiery knock against PBKS in IPL 2025 final(X)

Jitesh Sharma led RCB's charge against Punjab, hitting two sixes off Jamieson. The first of the two maximums left Mr 360, AB de Villiers, impressed. The South African legend, who was sitting in the commentary box, was asked about the scoop shot when he said ‘Sharma is on fire’.

On the first delivery of the 17th over, Kyle Jamieson went with a short-ish delivery to Jitesh Sharma, who stayed in the line while scooping the ball for a six over the wicketkeeper's head.

IPL 2025: RCB vs PBKS final live score

“He was already ready for the shot. This is intensity,” AB de Villiers immediately reacted.

Sharma, however, was not done. He was again challenged with a short ball, which he deposited over long-off. The 31-year-old was ultimately dismissed for 24 off 10 deliveries as he swung hard at Vijaykumar Vyshak's length ball. The inside edge went onto the back thigh before disturbing the off stump.

RCB vs PBKS playing 11

RCB: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood

Bench: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Blessing Muzarabani, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

PBKS: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Bench: Prabhsimran Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash