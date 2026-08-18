Is Azzi Fudd playing tonight vs Valkyries or is she still injured? Check Wings star's status ahead of WNBA clash

The Dallas Wings will face the Golden State Valkyries on Monday, looking to rebound after their recent loss to the Indiana Fever. The Wings are hoping to regain their rhythm, having won just one of their last five games.

Azzi Fudd initially experienced knee soreness on Aug. 7 while going through pregame warmups. (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, there is growing concern over the availability of one of their rookie stars.

Is Azzi Fudd playing tonight?

Azzi Fudd will remain sidelined when the Dallas Wings take on the Golden State Valkyries on Monday, marking her fifth consecutive missed game.

The 23-year-old guard is listed as out on the Wings’ injury report because of a knee injury, the same issue that has kept her out of the team’s previous four games.

What happened to Fudd?

She initially experienced knee soreness on Aug. 7 while going through pregame warmups against the Valkyries and has not returned to action since.

Also read | Why did WNBA subreddit block Sophie Cunningham's name? Reddit controversy explained

Fudd emerging as Wings’ star

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The No. 1 overall selection in the 2026 WNBA Draft began her rookie campaign coming off the bench before earning a spot in the starting lineup. Her strong performances had put her on track for an impressive All-Rookie season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The No. 1 overall selection in the 2026 WNBA Draft began her rookie campaign coming off the bench before earning a spot in the starting lineup. Her strong performances had put her on track for an impressive All-Rookie season. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Fudd’s most recent appearance came on Aug. 5 against the Washington Mystics, when she recorded nine points, one rebound, three assists and three steals in 34 minutes despite the Wings suffering a narrow defeat.

Through 30 games in her rookie season, Fudd has averaged 13.1 points while playing 31.7 minutes per game. She currently ranks fourth on the Wings in scoring average.

She also claimed the 3-Point Contest title during All-Star Weekend and has established herself as one of the Dallas Wings’ most reliable defensive contributors.

Wings injury report

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Wings will also be without Aziaha James, who is set to miss her second consecutive game while away from the team and recovering from a left leg injury. Costanza Verona has also been ruled out after Dallas temporarily suspended her contract.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, Shepard has been listed as probable and could return to the lineup after sitting out the previous two games with a right ankle injury.

Also read | What are the WNBA eligibility rules? Task Force fails to define ‘woman’ after Enes Kanter Freedom’s draft declaration

Dallas heads into Monday’s matchup with a 20-15 record following a road loss to the Indiana Fever on Friday. Golden State, on the other hand, enters the contest at 24-9 after beating the Chicago Sky at home Wednesday, extending its winning streak to five games.