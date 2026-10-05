Is D'Andre Swift injured? Bears RB's snub after fumble vs Jets sparks concerns amid ongoing knee issues

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift started against the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon in Week 4, despite being placed on the injury report Thursday. But after a fumble in Quarter 3, Swift did not play again in the Jets game, sparking injury concern.

D'Andre Swift of the Chicago Bears looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field on September 28. (Getty Images via AFP)

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As the Bears sealed a decisive 23-12 win, Swift recorded 30 carries for 58 yards. But after his departure, Kyle Monangai came along to take up running back duties and clocked 30 carries for 146 yards, including two touchdowns that eventually sealed the win for the Chicago Bears.

After D'Andre Swift's lost fumble, the veteran running back looked visibly hurt. He got up from the field slowly and was struggling to move. For the rest of the game, as the Bears enjoyed the Kyle Monangai show for one quarter, Swift was standing on the sidelines.

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What Happened To D'Andre Swift?

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Deep Dive What injury is D'Andre Swift currently dealing with? D'Andre Swift was listed on the injury report with a knee issue before the game against the Jets. After a fumble during the game, he appeared to be hurt and did not return to play. Why did D'Andre Swift leave the game against the Jets? Swift left the game after a fumble in the third quarter and was seen struggling to move, which raised concerns among fans about his condition. Will D'Andre Swift be available for the next game? As of now, the Chicago Bears have not confirmed any injury for D'Andre Swift, so his availability for the next game remains uncertain until further updates are provided.

{{^usCountry}} The sidelining came after the Bears initially listed D'Andre Swift on their injury report on Thursday. At the time, it was reported that Swift dealt with a knee injury. However, as of now, it is not known whether Bears coach Ben Johnson benched D'Andre Swift to divide the running back workload for the game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sidelining came after the Bears initially listed D'Andre Swift on their injury report on Thursday. At the time, it was reported that Swift dealt with a knee injury. However, as of now, it is not known whether Bears coach Ben Johnson benched D'Andre Swift to divide the running back workload for the game. {{/usCountry}}

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As of now, the Chicago Bears have not confirmed an injury for D'Andre Swift. There are no details yet on why he did not feature for the rest of the game.

Ben Johnson Confirms D'Andre Swift's Status

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson was asked about the status of D'Andre Swift after he was sidelined following the fumble. Johnson was specifically asked if Swift was injured. "Nope, nothing like that," Johnson replied.

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However, what could be a serious concern for the Bears is that after the stellar show on Sunday against the Jets, Kyle Monangai has suffered a thumb injury. Johnson said that they are evaluating the injury, and details about is expected to be revealed later.

“He’s the same guy every day… he shows up and he runs hard," Johnson said about the injury to Monangai. "It just so happens we gave him the ball 30 times apparently. I didn’t even know until I got into my office. But he ran super, super hard.”

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Monagai, who was drafted by the Bears in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft, played his first game today, recording 30 carries for 178 yards and one touchdown. D'Andre Swift, meanwhile, had recorded 54 carries for 253 yards playing four games this season.