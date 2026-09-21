Emeka Egbuka is playing today for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.

Emeka Egbuka is playing against the Browns, while his slow start has left fantasy football managers frustrated with his production.(Photo by Mike Carlson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The wide receiver was active for the game and has taken snaps for Tampa Bay, so there is no indication that he has been ruled out because of an injury.

His slow start has raised questions among fantasy football managers, but there is no reported new injury keeping him off the field.

Is Emeka Egbuka injured today?

Egbuka entered Week 2 after dealing with a toe injury during the preseason. However, the Buccaneers cleared him to play before the start of the regular season, and he was a full participant in practice during the week leading into the opener.

Tampa Bay's official injury reports for Week 1 listed Egbuka as a full participant on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The team did not list him as questionable or doubtful for that game.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The toe issue therefore does not appear to be the reason for his limited production against Cleveland. There has also been no report of a new injury during Sunday's game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The toe issue therefore does not appear to be the reason for his limited production against Cleveland. There has also been no report of a new injury during Sunday's game. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read: Is Emeka Egbuka playing today? Poor start vs Browns sparks injury concerns; fantasy managers fume

Why has Emeka Egbuka had a slow start?

Egbuka has been on the field, but his numbers have not matched what some fantasy managers expected from him.

The Buccaneers entered the game with Egbuka as one of their main receivers alongside Chris Godwin and Ted Hurst. Tampa Bay has also welcomed back Jalen McMillan, who was listed as questionable before the game because of a knee injury. McMillan was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

That gives quarterback Baker Mayfield more options in the passing game and can affect how targets are distributed.

Egbuka's previous toe injury is still relevant for fantasy managers because it was the reason he missed time during training camp. But the Buccaneers said he was a full participant before the season opener, and he has continued to play in the regular season.

Also Read: Is Puka Nacua playing in Week 2 game vs Giants? Is he injured? Latest status

Emeka Egbuka latest status vs Browns

For now, Egbuka is playing and there is no confirmed report of a new injury. His lack of production should not automatically be treated as an injury concern.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Buccaneers are still using him in their offense against Cleveland, and his final numbers will depend on how Tampa Bay's passing game develops as the game continues.

Deep Dive What is Emeka Egbuka's current injury status after his preseason toe issue? Emeka Egbuka is currently not listed as injured. He was cleared to play and participated fully in practice prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns. Why has Emeka Egbuka's performance been slow at the start of the season? Egbuka's slow start can be attributed to increased competition for targets with teammates like Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan returning, although he is not facing any injury issues. How is Emeka Egbuka being utilized by the Buccaneers in their offense? Emeka Egbuka is being used as one of the main receivers in the Buccaneers' offense, which now has more options available due to the return of other players like Jalen McMillan.