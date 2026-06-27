Is Erling Haaland really injured? Fans rage as he's benched for Norway vs Mbappé's France

Erling Haaland was a surprise omission from Norway's starting lineup for their final group-stage match against France.

Is Haaland absent due to an injury?

Norway head coach Stale Solbakken opted to leave Erling Haaland on the bench vs France. (REUTERS)

The decision was not injury-related, however. Instead, Norway head coach Stale Solbakken opted to leave the Manchester City star on the bench, likely with the intention of using him later in the match as an impact substitute if needed.

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At halftime, Norway finds itself trailing France 3-1, with Ousmane Dembele producing a stunning first-half hat trick to put Les Bleus firmly in control.

Norway's lone goal of the match so far came through Thelo Aasgaard, whose strike briefly kept the Vikings within touching distance.

Solbakken chooses heavy rotation

Haaland was not the only high-profile Norwegian player left out of the starting lineup, as captain Martin Ødegaard also began the match on the bench.

In a bold tactical move, head coach Stale Solbakken fielded a completely different starting XI from the one that defeated Senegal in Norway's previous outing.

Remarkably, not a single player who started that victory retained their place for the clash against France, highlighting the extent of the manager's squad rotation.

Haaland's stunning performance

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the 25-year-old, who began the match among the substitutes, had been one of the tournament's standout performers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the 25-year-old, who began the match among the substitutes, had been one of the tournament's standout performers. {{/usCountry}}

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He scored braces in each of Norway's first two group-stage matches, bringing his tally to four goals and drawing level with France star Kylian Mbappe in the scoring charts.

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Given Haaland's red-hot form and the prospect of a blockbuster showdown between two of the World Cup's most prolific scorers, many fans had expected the Norwegian star to start in such a crucial group-deciding clash.

Fans left disappointed

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However, Haaland's absence from the starting lineup left many supporters frustrated, with fans quickly taking to social media to voice their disappointment.

A fan wrote on X, “This can’t be true…Heavily rotate against France?…and I’m here thinking it’s going to be a blockbuster match.”

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One more fan added, “noo we can't miss this showdown.”

Another user wrote, “What’s the thought behind this? France can put them so far behind in the first half that the game becomes unwinnable… They need at least some of these players on the field.”

Haaland's absence impacts Vikings

The impact of Norway's heavily rotated lineup was evident in the first half, as France raced into a 3-1 lead by the break.

While the Norwegians showed signs of a response and managed to pull a goal back shortly after Dembele's second strike, Les Bleus remained firmly in control.

A pivotal moment arrived just minutes into the second half when Norway was awarded a penalty. With both Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard still on the bench, the responsibility fell to Jorgen Strand Larsen.

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However, Larsen's effort lacked power and was comfortably saved by France goalkeeper Mike Maignan, allowing France to preserve its two-goal advantage at 3-1 through the 55th minute.

The missed opportunity could prove costly and may leave Solbakken wondering whether having his star players on the field would have made a difference.

Group winner decider clash

The stakes remain significant despite both teams already securing qualification for the knockout rounds. The winner of the match will finish atop Group I, while the runner-up will be set to face Côte d'Ivoire in the Round of 32.