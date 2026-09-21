Is George Kittle playing today? Is 49ers TE injured? Fantasy managers fume over slow start vs Dolphins

However, the game took a dramatic turn after halftime, as Kittle came alive and scored his first touchdown of the season.
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Just over a minute into the third quarter, the 49ers tight end hauled in a 12-yard touchdown reception against the Dolphins. Kittle was visibly fired up as he celebrated the score enthusiastically with his teammates.
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Just over a minute into the third quarter, the 49ers tight end hauled in a 12-yard touchdown reception against the Dolphins. Kittle was visibly fired up as he celebrated the score enthusiastically with his teammates.
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Dontay Atkinson, 49ers insider, then tweeted, “In case anyone was still wondering, George Kittle is fine, thank you very much.”
Kittle's return from Achilles injury last season
George Kittle made a remarkably quick return from a torn Achilles, taking the field in the Week 1 opener against the Los Angeles Rams roughly eight months after suffering the injury in January 2026.
The 32-year-old also had a relatively quiet outing in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, finishing with two receptions for 12 yards on five targets. The game, which took place in Australia, marked another limited performance for the 49ers tight end.
Last season, however, Kittle remained a key contributor when healthy. In 11 games during the 2025 NFL season, he recorded 57 receptions for 628 yards and seven touchdowns, earning his seventh Pro Bowl selection.
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.