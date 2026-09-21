Is George Kittle playing today? Is 49ers TE injured? Fantasy managers fume over slow start vs Dolphins

George Kittle had a quiet first half against the Dolphins, with the 49ers tight end barely making an impact in the game.

Fans angry with George Kittle low start

George Kittle had a quiet first half against the Dolphins. (Getty Images via AFP)

His lack of involvement quickly caught the attention of fans and fantasy managers on X, with some even jokingly questioning whether Kittle was actually playing.

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One user wrote, “Where is George Kittle?”

Deep Dive Why is George Kittle not making an impact in the game against the Dolphins? Kittle had a quiet first half, leading fans and fantasy managers to question his involvement in the game, suggesting he was not utilized effectively. Is there any injury concern for George Kittle during the game? There are no reported injury concerns for George Kittle; he is playing but has not been targeted much in the passing game. What are fantasy managers saying about George Kittle's performance? Fantasy managers have expressed frustration on social media, with many jokingly asking about his presence and hoping for more production from him.

Another added, “Is George Kittle even playing?”

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One more fan pleaded with Kittle to make an impact, writing, “George kittle please give me 15 yards”

A fan wrote, “Is George Kittle alive”

Kittle scored touchdown in second half

However, the game took a dramatic turn after halftime, as Kittle came alive and scored his first touchdown of the season.

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{{^usCountry}} Just over a minute into the third quarter, the 49ers tight end hauled in a 12-yard touchdown reception against the Dolphins. Kittle was visibly fired up as he celebrated the score enthusiastically with his teammates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Just over a minute into the third quarter, the 49ers tight end hauled in a 12-yard touchdown reception against the Dolphins. Kittle was visibly fired up as he celebrated the score enthusiastically with his teammates. {{/usCountry}}

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Dontay Atkinson, 49ers insider, then tweeted, “In case anyone was still wondering, George Kittle is fine, thank you very much.”

Kittle's return from Achilles injury last season

George Kittle made a remarkably quick return from a torn Achilles, taking the field in the Week 1 opener against the Los Angeles Rams roughly eight months after suffering the injury in January 2026.

The 32-year-old also had a relatively quiet outing in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, finishing with two receptions for 12 yards on five targets. The game, which took place in Australia, marked another limited performance for the 49ers tight end.

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Last season, however, Kittle remained a key contributor when healthy. In 11 games during the 2025 NFL season, he recorded 57 receptions for 628 yards and seven touchdowns, earning his seventh Pro Bowl selection.