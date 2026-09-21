Demarcus Robinson injury update: What happened to 49ers WR? Will he return vs Dolphins today?

Robinson went down in the second quarter after appearing to roll his ankle while going untouched. He was later taken to the locker room on a cart. The 49ers initially listed him as questionable to return, although there was no detailed diagnosis available during the game.

What happened to Demarcus Robinson? The injury happened on a play in which Robinson had a chance to make a big play for San Francisco. He was open downfield, but the pass from Brock Purdy was behind him. As Robinson moved to make the play, his right ankle appeared to turn without any contact from a Dolphins defender.

The video caught the attention of sports medicine specialist Dr. Jesse Morse, who discussed the injury and noted that Robinson appeared to roll the ankle while untouched. Morse also pointed out that the exact injury mechanism was difficult to determine from the available footage.

Robinson was able to get up after the play but did not continue. He was taken toward the locker room on a cart as the 49ers continued the game without one of their available receivers.

The injury is particularly significant because Robinson had a bigger role in San Francisco's offense after a strong Week 1 performance. He caught two passes for 50 yards and a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the 49ers' 27-7 win in Melbourne.

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49ers already dealing with receiver injuries San Francisco entered its home opener with limited depth at wide receiver. De'Zhaun Stribling had already been placed on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury in Week 1. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Stribling underwent surgery and is expected to miss about 10 weeks.

Ricky Pearsall is also dealing with a season-ending knee injury, leaving the 49ers with fewer options at the position.

That made Robinson's role more important heading into the Dolphins game. His injury now adds another concern for an offense that had already lost several receivers.

Fans also reacted to Robinson's injury on social media, with one writing, "Death taxes and 49ers injuries," while another said, "We lose a starter minimum every week. Sacrifice must be paid to the gods." A third fan wrote, "Team might run out of starting WR's by Week 5."

The comments reflect the frustration around San Francisco's growing injury list, although they are fan reactions rather than medical assessments.

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Demarcus Robinson latest injury status Robinson was listed as questionable to return after suffering the right ankle injury. Being taken to the locker room on a cart made an immediate return less certain, but the 49ers had not ruled him out at that point.

There was no confirmed information during the game about whether Robinson suffered an ankle sprain, a high-ankle injury or another specific issue. Any recovery timeline will depend on further evaluation by the team's medical staff.

For the 49ers, the focus now shifts to how serious Robinson's injury is and how much it could affect their already thin wide receiver group in the coming weeks.