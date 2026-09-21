Is George Kittle playing today? Is 49ers TE injured? Fantasy managers fume over slow start vs Dolphins

His lack of involvement quickly caught the attention of fans and fantasy managers on X, with some even jokingly questioning whether Kittle was actually playing.

George Kittle had a quiet first half against the Dolphins, with the 49ers tight end barely making an impact in the game.

What are fantasy managers saying about George Kittle's performance?

What are fantasy managers saying about George Kittle's performance?

Is there any injury concern for George Kittle during the game?

Is there any injury concern for George Kittle during the game?

Why is George Kittle not making an impact in the game against the Dolphins?

Why is George Kittle not making an impact in the game against the Dolphins?

Another added, “Is George Kittle even playing?”

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One more fan pleaded with Kittle to make an impact, writing, “George kittle please give me 15 yards”

A fan wrote, “Is George Kittle alive”

Kittle scored touchdown in second half However, the game took a dramatic turn after halftime, as Kittle came alive and scored his first touchdown of the season.

Just over a minute into the third quarter, the 49ers tight end hauled in a 12-yard touchdown reception against the Dolphins. Kittle was visibly fired up as he celebrated the score enthusiastically with his teammates.

Dontay Atkinson, 49ers insider, then tweeted, “In case anyone was still wondering, George Kittle is fine, thank you very much.”

Kittle's return from Achilles injury last season George Kittle made a remarkably quick return from a torn Achilles, taking the field in the Week 1 opener against the Los Angeles Rams roughly eight months after suffering the injury in January 2026.

The 32-year-old also had a relatively quiet outing in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, finishing with two receptions for 12 yards on five targets. The game, which took place in Australia, marked another limited performance for the 49ers tight end.

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Last season, however, Kittle remained a key contributor when healthy. In 11 games during the 2025 NFL season, he recorded 57 receptions for 628 yards and seven touchdowns, earning his seventh Pro Bowl selection.